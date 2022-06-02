Don Rogers: New owner, same mission

Whoosh. There went my longest employer, Swift Communications, with the new year, selling the company after 21 years with them.

And now there goes my shortest, Ogden Newspapers, in just five months, this week selling The Union to Gold Hill California Media, owner of Marysville-Yuba City’s Appeal-Democrat among others.

But Ogden is keeping The Sierra Sun and South Lake Tribune, no longer my responsibility, not my business, my babies. They’ll be just fine. I’ll miss the greatest commute ever, if not so much the length of the drive.

Swift had The Union since 1968, the Ingrams before that, buying into the enterprise in 1946 following their involvement in the paper ever since Thomas Ingram began in the 1890s as a printer’s apprentice and worked his way to managing editor.

Owners change, but the job fundamentally has remained the same. So our work continues as one of the oldest businesses in town, starting in 1864. And also the newest.

BLACK SWANS

The pandemic was one of those black swan events that upends everything you thought you knew. Absent COVID, would Swift have contemplated selling and Ogden buying, then selling? Maybe.

I knew Swift had kicked the tires in Marysville and vice versa over the years. It would make sense that sets of owners would have interest in best fits.

Proximity matters in our business, as well the blessings of likeness. We’re more like other foothills and communities nudging the foothills than ski towns, for instance.

So no surprise that Ogden would keep the Lake Tahoe region papers to pair with my old neighborhood, the ski towns in the Colorado and Utah high country. Nor that Gold Hill would take the opportunity to own The Union. Nothing black swanish about that. It’s only obvious. Some of us had a pool going.

How to take this? I’m reminded it’s an axiom that buyers see the promise, your potential. This is what ballplayers who have been traded tell themselves, too.

For us, another blackish swan alights and we crows accordingly rise and circle and caw our hearts out, and then settle back to ground and our business at hand. We’ve had some practice now, at least.

But the current flurry of sales and shakeups among my industry does surprise me in these volatile times, though perhaps it shouldn’t. Not only black swans are flapping around out there, after all. Vultures have taken wing for awhile now, too, though casting shadows mainly over metros such as Sacramento and Denver, along with the publicly traded behemoths like the company my son works for.

STILL LEARNING

For such an old dinosaur, a viable medium for over four centuries, there’s been an awful lot of change in newspapers. I pasted up pages on light tables when I began, my blood showing up on the printed page if I slipped with the scalpel. Each year since then, the tech has jumped forward. I’ll spare you the litany.

Now the “newspaper” covers breaking news on livestream, we can’t neglect to post to the website, the Facebook groups, video, tweet, text and don’t forget to hit send to the printer 25 miles or more away to get the presses rolling on time. Page designers might be at the next desk or in the Philippines, depending where you work.

Remote work has been with us big time long before 2020. The job requires fast learners with tech and everything else, which also makes it exciting.

And occasionally frightening. No dull moments, in any case. Thomas Ingram could have told us that much.

