Don Rogers: Free agency calls

In sports and in newspaper life there is much talk these days of business decisions.

Draft and trade and free agency news blows as dandelions on a breeze, the air full of midlevel veteran exemptions and max deals and moving up or down the lottery for kids deemed the best picks.

What we’re still calling newspapers are going through similar paroxysms, so many cards in a deck.

My old reliable family company, Swift Communications, sold suddenly from under us with the new year. Before the pandemic I would have scoffed at the very idea.

But the sisters who owned us had a business decision to make. No one begrudged them. I know I’m grateful for the awesome professional opportunities, especially while raising my kids in Vail.

At The Union, we braced for the new year with the new owners and their slew of business decisions. I knew from 21 years with a company that mostly acquired others that newly absorbed operations find the fit tricky, almost always uncomfortable. Now I’d understand firsthand.

The PPP loan and employee tax credits that buoyed us through 2020 and ’21 would be history by 2022. We realized we had plenty of business decisions to make in any case.

So we soldiered ahead with a family company not so different than the family that had owned The Union for the previous 54 years. They were bigger, a bit tighter-fisted and poker-faced compared to Swift. But I found I could work with them and indeed was learning a ton.

Then June 1, bells ringing, the new owners announced a business decision that only made sense, selling us to the owners of the Marysville-Yuba City Appeal-Democrat, who have other papers in California. An outpost for one group was discarded into the fold of another.

On June 21, the newest owners let me know they’d reached a business decision about me.

CUT

I grew up in sports and remain awash in sports, and so I reach there for metaphors. In this way I understood we were way over our newest owners’ salary cap. Nuthin’ personal, but my max salary was slashed first thing. They cut me and offered a mid-level veteran’s exemption to stay on as editor.

Fine. I gravitate to the work, enjoy working in newsrooms, and learning and relearning the old role was not just good for me, but actually fun.

I was a little surprised to get calls over the next couple of weeks. I joked I hadn’t even updated my resume since 1999. Turns out, I didn’t need to.

STILL GAME

One of those calls was from Aspen — the Giants to Vail’s Dodgers, Celtics to Lakers, Yankees to Red Sox, Raiders to Broncos. You get the idea.

Anyway, The Aspen Times has signed me. I start July 25. I’m joining my old paper’s big rival, going to the apex, the ace of ski towns.

Every shop has its challenges, its unique mission impossible, part of the allure for me always. I am that moth to flame, from fighting real wildfires through my 20s to more figuratively after that.

I’m not escaping to my ease here. Not at all. Accepting a new offer entailed a gut check. Just how fired up am I for new tests and adventures? I think my current employers bet low on what I’d settle for, as if weary. Hah, as if.

Some of my friends are tired. Our professional world, always grueling, has skittered well into a twilight now. Many see the setting of a sun, a life we knew so well sinking away. I get that.

Others — a crazy few — see the digital dawning to come for community news media. Hang the dark spread of news deserts that have claimed 20%-25% of the nation’s papers these past dozen years.

I still believe in the potential of the ongoing hunger for community news. Audience isn’t the issue. The puzzle mainly is matching revenue to digital media like it worked for print. A fantasy? Maybe, probably.

There are many ways to go at the problem, none so far that have proven out at less than national or metropolitan scale. I’m still all in, though. And I’ve made a business calculation about where best to do this next. Not saying I’m right.

EUPHEMISMS

Alluding to business decisions of course is a way of distancing between the personal and the professional. The two intertwine far more than we like to admit. Identities and egos rise and are undone in our working lives. Sadly, people kill themselves over this.

Losing a job is hard stuff. Someone has judged you, however analytically to their needs, and decided something fundamental about you. I know from a career making such evaluations. It’s not personal, true, but it can’t help but be taken personally.

I didn’t feel slighted. They didn’t know me well enough for that, didn’t know me at all. I was dead man talking June 1 just by the numbers. This was only business. I understand completely.

Still, I’ll admit, getting called was nice. Always great to know someone is interested, that you’re wanted. That maybe you really do have a good hand after all.

