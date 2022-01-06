Don Rogers: Digging out for 2022

I was the first to reach the office when the big snowstorm leveled the foothills. Triumph: I made it! But wait, where’s everyone else?

So began our MacGyvering to get the paper out each day last week, as well as report online. Start with people, always with people. We, like everyone, had people trapped at home, some with trees across their driveway, on their vehicles, electricity out, internet out, poles snapped and power lines on their streets only so much steel spaghetti.

We were fortunate. KVMR was knocked off the air, as Yubanet was during 2017’s Lobo and McCourtney fires. This time, though, Pascale was up and going strong, as was KNCO, which did not require delivery or an internet connection to get word out. I wonder sometimes if this community realizes how blessed in local news media it really is.

But never mind such rhapsodies as this. Our office generator had kicked in, and we had limited power. Great! But internet was down, and IT couldn’t figure it out. Fortunately, we’ve learned well how to work remotely.

Some of us were home, all good to go, but others were stuck without power. A few were out of town for the holidays. And we already were between people in key positions, a too-familiar circumstance among businesses here and everywhere.





This granddaddy storm — worst since 1990 or maybe half a century, depending on which longtimer is recalling — had sealed off all the passes over the Sierra Nevada between us and our company’s printing press in Carson City. Our regular go-to, Gold Country Media in Auburn, didn’t have the staffing available to take us. Marysville was short on paper. The Sacramento Bee had closed its press and moved out last summer.

We kept dialing. Meantime, we figured out the internet at the office, a godsend.

Ah, Chico. The Press-Enterprise could squeeze us in! Only one thing. They couldn’t spare a truck. We’d need to pick up our run. We had a cargo van in the parking lot. Would that be large enough? One way to find out. We brought the van and an SUV just in case. It went quicker the next night, just me.

“Bless you,” I called out to a carrier later in the week as he stuffed several days’ worth of papers in his car. He thought at first I must be a pastor headed for the brew pub next door. But I was only hallelujahing for secular reasons of the ink-stained variety.

Another carrier, weary, brightened at her own observation of being a part of history. The Great Storm of 2021. Indeed. I feel that way about the whole year.

More than one subscriber noted how the mail hadn’t made it to their box, but the newspaper sure did. Yes, I know, that wasn’t the experience everywhere. Some of our carriers were trapped themselves.

My trees have crashed too close to the house and across the driveway, requiring me to chainsaw my way out of our Rough and Ready home in bad weather. But not this storm. This time we got off easy at home, only a day without power.

Our family has lived in higher, wilder country. We’ve gone without electricity for extended periods, dug out of up to 10 feet of snow, dealt with a skating rink of a forever long driveway. We once lived deep in the backcountry on the wrong side of a river that had killed a recent predecessor in my role at the time. Our nearest neighbor was 15 miles away.

That’s to explain why I must be jaded, or in any case insufficiently upset that PG&E couldn’t tell me when exactly they’d have the power back on. I’d driven around just enough to be awed at their task, knowing we weren’t the only foothills community struck like this.

Perhaps living where I have left me more disturbed at so many people running low on firewood (in December?), propane and food out in the hinterlands in so short a period. Winter, like wildfire, is an ever-present threat in its turn. When did we begin neglecting to prepare? In town, I can better understand.

Of course, I also remember fuming full-throated during windless power shut-offs for fire danger after just a few days, especially when the lights came on right across the … street. Right across the street! Come on!

It’s not like there’s no reason to hate PG&E. The deadly fires their equipment ignited. The company’s cozy relationship with political power. Their failures to take care of their lines. On and on.

But so far, as I write, no one has died as a result of the storm, though people do continue to die at their regular rate, what we’re best at, every one of us. And we’ll have to see what happens with seniors and other vulnerable people who had to endure prolonged cold and the other effects of being without power.

Emergency responders and neighbors have reached just about everyone in the nooks and crannies of the county. The main roads all opened quickly, and power was restored much sooner and much more widely than I would have thought driving to the paper that Monday morning.

That’s all because of the dedication of the front-line crews, service companies, those emergency services workers — and lots and lots of helpful neighbors.

This could have been a full-on disaster. Certainly it should be a humbling lesson for anyone who put themselves in peril by failing to lay in properly for winter. It’s just started, you know, winter.

But mostly, the best in people under strain came out. Especially now, I think, we really needed to see that. Also, the crucial snowpack has a solid start this year.

This is promising stuff. That’s the main thing I’m taking from the big storm, anyway. Some measure of triumph to start off the new year.

Don Rogers is the publisher of The Union, Lake Wildwood Independent, and Sierra Sun. He can be reached at drogers@theunion.com or 530-477-4299