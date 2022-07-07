Don Rogers: A world can use marvels

The live soundtrack playing to the film “Pirates of the Caribbean” was nothing short of the Eighth Wonder.

To Music in the Mountains, last Friday was another night during the annual summer festival — for 41 years now, just what they do. Make this magic that has some festival goers most taken with the soundtrack, others with Happy Birthday USA, and still others pointing to the Scottish Highlands and fiddler Alisdair Fraser as the pinnacle highlight.

For me, hands down it was “Pirates.” Ehlo poppet.

The Rice’s Fire bounced the venue from the fairgrounds hastily last week to the Center for the Arts, which the staff handled as if no big thing.

The orchestra and chorus’ performance of the very opposite of lip synching only intensified inside. Outdoors would have been fine, but this venue amplified and focused the acoustical effect. This … this was stunning.

But then I was sucked back so quickly into the movie itself, a family favorite I hadn’t seen in at least a decade. Just like that, I overlooked the live magic in favor of the story line.

The film played on a big screen at the front of the stage, and the orchestra was mostly hidden behind. A couple of comparatively tiny monitors at each end of the stage showed a camera eye on conductor Ryan Murray, his back to the back of the screen, leading the all stars assembled into the MIM festival’s orchestra. I wasn’t even aware of the chorus until afterward.

First, I was stunned by the sound, which seemed perfectly matched to the movie. A little later I was stunned by how I had put this perfect sound so quickly into the background as I watched.

Rinse, repeat. Stunned by the quality of the music, then stunned again with realization this was live, and in between just enjoying the movie with no thought whatsoever to the soundtrack in progress behind the screen even as I could see some of the musicians at work.

It had been long enough that the story on the screen was fresh again. And here was the even more marvelous story playing out as I watched.

Sci fi author Arthur C. Clarke had his quip about sufficiently advanced technology appearing as magic. This wasn’t advanced tech, but a different sort of ingenuity at play. No less magical.

THE MAESTRO

Only Murray, who has conducted this orchestra since 2008, could even see the movie as they performed. He had a monitor laid flat in front of his stand so the musicians could see as his wand flowed and rose and held and knifed. I’m not sure how much he watched. Yet the timing was impeccable.

I imagined the concentration required, the effort. The movie is almost two and a half hours long. Marathons can be run faster. An intermission was understandable.

Afterward, I got a chance to shake his hand and marvel to him directly. He took it well, a showman practiced with fans, though I sensed this was all a distant second to engaging with the music and the musical challenge. Here was a person who cannot possibly get enough music in his life, even in this moment.

“You don’t even seem tired,” I said.

“I’m exhausted,” he admitted with a smile.

A young fan called across empty chairs, “Maestro, maestro. Great …” He made a moment for her, and I kind of marveled at that, too. With grace also came graciousness. Some of us have the whole package.

Murray, who looks younger than his 37 years, juggles a fair number of roles. He leads choruses and conducts orchestras across northern California, teaches at Sac State, and travels the world to absorb his craft, according the bios of him I’ve seen.

He said that’s how conductors often do it, and the concerts work out so they can put a few jobs together into a living.

Well, till they reach The New York Phil, I suppose. I get the feeling he might, actually. I’ve seen the Phil. That stage is not too big.

SINGULAR ACHIEVEMENT

George Rebane, with wife Jo Ann an underwriter of the festival and a MIM board member, said Murray is one of only 20 conductors Disney has licensed nationwide to perform these live soundtracks. Murray said that number is hard to get a good handle on. Fewer than 100 worldwide is the surer estimate.

Let’s just say he’s the rare conductor, maybe the only one around here, entrusted to put on this particular miracle, and it had never happened here before to his knowledge. Seems he would know.

If you suspect I’m overawed by the experience, yes, absolutely. That’s a sort of magic in itself — these too-short moments when we realize just how magical life can be.

Don Rogers is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at drogers@theunion.com or 530-477-4299.