Don Bessee: When are they going to do something?

When are they going to do something?

This is a question heard all too often at fire related public events over recent years.

I can say that all of “they” I know who work on fire issues in Nevada County have been doing so much so consistently that it all cannot be delineated in one article or even a series of articles.

It was neighborhood associations like the Alta Sierra Property Owners Association that worked to get county funding for the great programs at the Fire Safe Council a few years ago; and now look at how the Fire Safe Council has grown and recently relocated to a modern office to better manage the programs that have grown since.

Alta Sierra was at the forefront of Nevada County firewise communities. Now Nevada County has more firewise communities than any county in the state.

Look at the Office of Emergency Services growth and its high level of engagement. At the beginning of 2018, we were meeting to discuss how to have better emergency alerts and possible enhancements to evacuations. In reaction to that, Alta Sierra undertook a complete modernization of our communications abilities.

After the retirement of OES boss John Gulserian I was concerned who will pick up the torch and was extremely pleased to see Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Pettitt become the OES head and bring his dynamic leadership and technical skills to all our benefit.

Organizations of all sorts are working hard to make the structural changes to modernize and be better equipped to contribute to the greater good.

In Alta Sierra, we did a full election to bring our bylaws up to date to be able to compete for grant monies and to raise funds for greater Alta Sierra fire projects like fire hydrant high visibility markers and evacuation signs.

After much work, Nevada County has over 100,000 code red registrations.

All the organizational efforts across the board are to be applauded because we are, after all, in this together.

Unfortunately, over that same period, things have gotten worse in regard to the size and frequency of regional fire events. While we learned many lessons, we also realized there is much more structural and institutional change needed to fully mobilize the county to effectively meet the challenges.

One casualty of these trends is that insurance companies are redlining and canceling policies in Nevada County even when a property owner has met Cal Fire’s defendable space standards. Institutional change in the fire services is underway even though we in west county have a hodgepodge of fire districts that are not all equal.

At the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Board’s July meeting it took a major step forward to modernizing fire services in west county. In a unanimous vote the Board took the next logical step in making the necessary changes to meet the challenges that we face. The biggest near-term challenge for us all is continuing down the path to making a Western Nevada County Fire District a reality. There has been a lot of heavy lifting to make this a real possibility by all the players that people don’t see.

In the report on this entitled“exploring the possibilities” it says:

“The fire services in western Nevada County are in crisis mode. For this reason, The Western Nevada County Fire District (WNCFD) is proposed to be a special district of the County of Nevada”

Yes, that’s right one big all-encompassing fire district covering the unincorporated areas that would go a long way to giving all of west county’s 70,000 residents the same level of fire, rescue and medical services.

A major benefit of this is our Insurance Services Office rating, a rating critical to insurance underwriting.

The rating is based on the Fire suppression rating schedule which scores the following:

50% comes from the quality of local fire services including staffing, training…

40% is based on water supply, number of hydrants, volume of water available.

10% comes from the quality of communications infrastructure

An extra 5.5% can be had based on community outreach, education, fire prevention and safety courses.

So obviously anything we can do to improve that is to all our benefits and I would submit that a large efficient district that cuts overhead costs that can be redirected to modern equipment and more line firefighters will do this for us.

All fire districts must make changes to the take steps to making this goal a reality for us all.

It won’t all happen at once, but you need to push your district to take the incremental steps down the road to the goal of a Western Nevada County Fire District.

Don Bessee lives in Alta Sierra.