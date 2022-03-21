Dick Tracy: Sad story; happy ending

Something was wrong with the Subaru. Even my 83-year-old ears detected a rapid “ticktickticktick” sound from the engine, which had been mysteriously using oil. There was no smoke coming from the exhaust. What was happening? We’ve had the Outback since 2015 with no major ailments.

Consumer Reports magazine had just given Subaru its highest rating among “The Best and Worst Brands” and it made me smile in satisfaction. I took the car in to the Auburn dealership for routine service and tire rotation and told Steve, the service rep, about the odd noise.

“We’ll check it out,” he said with a nod.

Later in the day he called: “We’ve found the problem. You need a new short block!”

For those unfamiliar with automotive terms, that’s the motor, minus things like carburetor, alternator and other attachments.





“What’ll that cost?” I asked.

“It’s $4,100 for the short block,” he said, “plus the cost of installation … that brings it to about $5,200.”

My mind went reeling: How much is a 7-year-old Outback with 80,000 miles on the odometer worth these days?

I guess the shocked silence on my end of the line spurred Steve into responding: “But listen, we need to contact Subaru on this. This just shouldn’t be happening. I checked your records and you bought the car here and have had it maintained here at regular intervals. Let me get back to you.”

I shared the bad news with my wife, who had insisted on buying extra insurance when we bought the car. Sadly, it was good for five years or 100,000 miles. Whichever came first. The five years had.

Steve called back: “I have good news. The short block will be covered by warranty.”

You may have heard me shouting in appreciation?

Incidentally, he mentioned I’d somehow neglected to have the routine 60,000 mile tune-up performed. They go through the mechanics with a fine-toothed comb. Was now a good time?

Yes, even at just over $900.

Oddly, when it came time to pick the car up, both Felicia and I had a premonition of us leaving the shop and the car breaking down! That would put us back into driving the 11 mpg 1-ton ranch pickup for transportation.

The happy ending to this story was that the car performed even better than its old self, and hummed beautifully on its way home.

Dick Tracy lives in Grass Valley.