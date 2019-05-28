Dick Tracy: News from the ‘Progressive Republic’ of California

Dick Tracy



In a recent Wall Street Journal editorial on rising gas prices, I had to smile at the sentence: “Gasoline in the U.S. is nearing an average of $3 a gallon — and surpassing $4 a gallon in the Progressive Republic of California.”

Is that how the rest of the nation sees us? Well, it might be a fitting description in view of us — like a separate nation — having signed a climate change agreement with China and some enormously expensive programs bumbling their way toward completion.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who some consider to be, “Jerry Brown Lite,” seems intent upon cementing Brown’s legacy with the so-called “bullet train” and the bizarre 30-mile tunnel under the delta.

Yes, the high-speed rail project is admirable, and we’re decades behind countries like France and China in this respect.

But a better name for our rail project might be, “The Bakersfield Bullet” since the line originally intended to run from San Francisco to Los Angeles will run — unless Trump pulls back $2.5 billion in federal funding already allocated — just 170 miles from Merced to Bakersfield. That’s in addition to a $929 million grant the Trump administration has already cancelled.

Calling it “a financial black hole,” CalMatters columnist Dan Walters opines: “If the Trumpies strangle it, they would be doing California a big favor.”

Then there’s the pie-in-the sky plan to dig a big worm hole beneath the delta in order to deliver water to arid Southern California.

Gov. Jerry Brown wanted two tunnels for the job, for reasons known only to him. Gov. Newsom has decided that one big tunnel will do the job and save some money. That’s important to the “Progressive Republic’s” government, see?

News reports say that $280 million has already been spent on this cockamamie proposal, and not a shovel of dirt has been lifted thus far. But the environmental impact report has been completed. It runs 90,000 pages. (In comparison, the Encyclopedia Brittanica has 32,640 pages.) And reports are that the permitting process for the new plan may have to begin all over.

Buried somewhere in those pages must be plans are to dispose of the rocks and dirt coming from the project. There will be lots and lots and lots of it. Where will it go? Nevada, maybe? How will it get there? A giant fleet of diesel-exhaust spewing trucks? Don’t ask who’s going to pay for them. You silly.

Uh, has anyone noticed our major highways are already overcrowded? What would this additional burden do the daily commute? And these trucks are going to be heavy enough to imperil the quality of the roadways. Which means the truck drivers will eventually abandon the rutted slow lanes and drive in the middle lanes with everyone else.

Forge on, “Progressive Republic!”

