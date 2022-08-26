Dick Tracy: Gov. Newsom needs better guidance

To entertain a young house guest from Virginia, Felicia and I took him to the Auburn Trapshooting Club. He’s already a champion archer, and was eager to try trap.

Before being afflicted with Myasthenia gravis (a rare disorder that affects vision and balance, among other things) I was an enthusiastic shooter from here to Sacramento.

“This young man knows nothing about trapshooting, and wants to learn,” I told an old competitor at the counter.

“I’d love to teach him,” my friend said. “I went to coaching classes for that reason. But if I do, I could be subject to a fine of $25,000. And so would the club!”

What?

He explained that California Assembly Bill 2571, the work of California Governor (and, as we all know, president-in-waiting) Gavin Newsom, makes it illegal to coach anyone under 18 on the proper use of firearms. And even offering instruction from afar is a big no-no.

In brief, the law bans, “All advertising and marketing communication by a firearm industry member that’s attractive to minors.”

Obviously, that includes coaching.

Thus, the title covers everyone from my friend and other shooting instructors to manufacturers, distributors, sales people, stockholders (in a firm promoting firearm use) and even sponsors of shooting events.

But wait: Isn’t there something in the U.S. Constitution about “Freedom of Speech?” We’re prohibited from even TALKING about gun safety to youngsters?

That’s the question, among others, being asked by The California Rifle and Pistol Association (CRPA), The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and Gun Owners of California (GOC) as they file a preliminary injunction to block the law from taking effect until the court files a permanent injunction.

Meanwhile, Newsom should study the U.S. Constitution before launching his presidential campaign.

