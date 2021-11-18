Dick Tracy: ‘Back in the good old days …’

Seeing the price of regular gas approaching $5 a gallon, I often think back to my days as a gas jockey in the late 1950s. You could get three gallons of gas for a dollar then.

I worked at Regal Gas stations in Reno for the princely sum of $1.35 an hour. Wearing a crisp white uniform they supplied, I ran to greet customers as they pulled up at the pumps. And customers in the Silver State paid mostly in silver dollars. Paper one-dollar bills were referred to as “California money.”

We offered the least expensive gasoline in town. And bulk oil kept in glass containers on the pump islands sold for 40 cents a quart. There was a free vacuum for customer use. Sometimes, especially if it were a cute girl, we’d help vacuum.

While pumping gas, my associates and I also checked oil and water levels, washed windshields (even back windows if requested) and eyed tires to see that they looked properly inflated.

And when making change, we’d give a certain number of premium stamps that could be renewed in books for various items in the station’s Premium Room. Everything from folding chairs to blankets to electric frying pans.





There were usually three or four employees on the day shifts, and at the end of each shift, a tally was made on the cash drawer. If there was more than a one-dollar difference between the totals, the guys on shift had a share taken from their weekly pay. Ouch!

Then we gave out tickets for a monthly prize drawing. Topping the list was a new Cadillac! We gas jockeys suspected that the Caddy was never given away. Something “happened” to the winning ticket, if you know what I mean.

But one day a regular customer approached me, smiling, with the winning ticket in hand! Reno winters can be brutal, and part of our duties were things like shoveling off pavement ice to prevent customers slipping and falling. Plus, of course, scraping windshields.

Added to this there were customer service surveys in which we were graded by customers. I once got a negative mark for handing out too many stamps and tickets and for “uninteresting conversation.”

You’re laughing. It’s a memory I’m happy to put to rest. Things were tough in the old days, kids.

Dick Tracy is a retired journalist and past member of The Union’s editorial board.