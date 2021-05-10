Dick Tracy: Anti-maskers blowing smoke

What does LSMFT mean?

Readers in the 75-years-and-older bracket are smiling: Back in the day when tobacco companies were allowed to advertise on radio (yes, radio) shows like the Jack Benny program, it meant: “Lucky Strike Means Fine Tobacco!”

And on competing shows, the ads included Johnny, a mythical hotel bellhop (ask an old person, young readers) who hailed in a loud voice: “Call for Phillip Morris!” which was another popular brand of cigarettes. Johnny (who later in life succumbed to lung cancer, probably from smoking) pronounced “Morris” as “Mor-rays.” I never learned why.

For younger readers, let me explain: In the “olden days,” see, people would mingle in hotel lobbies and would often get phone calls at the desk, and bellhops would try to find the person being called.

Strange advertising? I agree.

In those days it seemed everyone smoked. My parents (who smoked Chesterfields) were among them, and had an awful habit of flicking ashes out the car windows as we drove along, and they’d blow back on my younger brother and me. Sometimes hot and sometimes in our faces.

When attending high school, a girl who smoked was considered morally “loose.”

But in our first year of college, they almost all smoked to display “sophistication.” I did, too, for a short time, but never appreciated it.

In the Army (where cigarettes sold for $2 a carton at the post exchange), I’d hold a lit cigarette during breaks to avoid being tabbed for “police call” (picking up litter). And we all “field stripped” (tore apart) our cigarettes before tossing them, to avoid creating a mess for others to pick up.

The mother of my three sons was a heavy smoker early on, until one day while riding in the car my 5-year-old son complained: “You’re killing our air!” To her credit, she put that cigarette out and never smoked another.

But nowadays, it’s unusual to see a smoker. I think it’s been months since I’ve seen one. And that’s great.

But now researchers are saying that the lungs of people who recover from the symptoms of COVID-19 look like those of heavy tobacco users. With long-lasting health effects. And still, many absolutely refuse to wear a simple mask. I guess they’re too “sophisticated?”

Dick Tracy is a retired journalist who lives in Nevada County.