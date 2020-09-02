Dick Tracy: Another virus sweeps the nation: depression

I’m depressed.

And I’ll bet there’s a chorus of readers admitting, “Me too.”

Like me, they may be embarrassed about this state of affairs.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, author of the best-selling book, “Becoming” recently admitted the same thing, with a vague notion of what’s causing it.

“You know,” she says, “I’ve gone through these emotional highs and lows that I think everybody has when you just don’t feel yourself.”

Perhaps it was kicked off by witnessing George Floyd being murdered by police?

In my case, I should be overjoyed with each sunny morning.

Last September, after having asked to be released from the hospital in Sacramento, “to die at home.” I nearly did. My stepdaughter recalls whispering, “There he goes…” when my eyes rolled back in my head a few days before turning 81.

But, through the efforts of an incredible team, here I am and my cardiologist recently set my next appointment for September of 2021!

Yes, there are dangers to beware of. Following implant of a dual-chamber pacemaker a few months back, my anesthesiologist had a parting word while pointing his finger like a pistol: “If you get coronavirus, you’re dead!”

So, I’ve been careful about wearing a mask, washing my hands and keeping safe distances from others.

Largely, that means staying home. Happily, home is a horse ranch and gives me a lot of “elbow room”where I’m still able to contribute at a reduced level. But the usual flood of family and friends — now mindful of my condition — has been reduced to a trickle.

That’s probably a major factor.

Then each day’s news brings word of “The Great Pretender” in the White House getting ready to fix things with a sweep of his hand while the legislature plays trillion-dollar “Go Fish” to no avail.

That melee is then played out at state and local levels.

Politics is no way of dealing with a pandemic.

How ironic it is for a nation bristling with enough nuclear weapons to obliterate all of mankind to be brought to its knees by a virus much smaller than the period at the end of this sentence.

And, it’s depressing.

