Dick Sciaroni: No constitutional right to violent rebellion

In a June 13 column, George Rebane purported to find a right of the people under the Second Amendment to use violence against what he termed a “rogue” government. He wrote that he stood with the founders who purportedly bequeathed to us a constitution that allows citizens the use of violence in pursuit of redress against the government.

I questioned his view in a June 20 response, pointing out the illogic of his arguments and the absence of any language in the Constitution that supports his claim of a right of violent revolt.

In his latest response, Mr. Rebane persists, claiming that the Constitution “provides for two distinct ways to change our government — an orderly process through amendments and constitutional conventions; failing that, then through armed revolt with the means provided the citizenry through the Second Amendment.”

Yet he once again fails to provide any support from within the four corners of the Constitution for such a right. Unable to find support within the Constitution, he looks elsewhere, yet once again falls short.

Mr. Rebane and I doubtless agree that all peoples have an inherent moral right to revolt against a tyrannical government. That was the premise of the American Revolution.

But to parlay that right into one right enshrined in the U.S. Constitution defies logic and the literal wording of the Constitution. Simply put, an impartial reading discloses no such right anywhere in the Constitution.

Because the right of rebellion appears nowhere in the Constitution, Mr. Rebane harkens back to the Declaration of Independence. But it is the Constitution, not the Declaration of Independence, that established the political institutions by which we now govern ourselves. The Constitution is the law of the land, not the Declaration of Independence.

As Mr. Rebane correctly notes, the founders were learned men well-acquainted with the leading Western philosophers of the day. Had they intended to include in the Constitution a right of the people to engage in violent rebellion against the government — a notion recognized in the Declaration of Independence — they would no doubt have done so.

They did not. Instead, they enshrined in the Constitution the then-novel idea of periodic elections whereby the people would elect representatives to run the government. In other words, the remedy for poor government is a new one elected by the people, not a violent insurrection.

Moreover, violent revolt is a crime: 18 USC Ch v115 makes clear that “rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof … “ is a crime. Anyone who “incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages” in such a rebellion or insurrection is to be is fined and/or imprisoned and disqualified from holding any federal office.

Mr. Rebane’s continued reliance on the Second Amendment is unconvincing. The Constitution makes crystal clear that the purpose underlying the right to keep and bear arms enshrined in the Second Amendment is to ensure the security of the state.

While that right has been expanded by recent SCOTUS decisions (District of Columbia v. Heller and New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen), those cases do not create a right of violent rebellion under the Constitution.

Those cases expanded the right of people to keep and bear arms for self-defense; nowhere do they purport to recognize a right to engage in violent revolution.

Indeed, it is difficult to conceive of a Supreme Court — one of the three co-equal branches of government — condoning a right to use violence to overturn the very government of which it is a constituent part. Were the court to find such a right would be nothing short of an invitation to criminal behavior.

Simply put, there is no constitutional right to commit a crime. The very notion is an oxymoron.

We live in interesting, indeed, trying times. It is one thing to oppose government policies. That is the unfettered right of all citizens.

But it is an entirely different matter to claim a non-existent constitutional right to use violence against a government with whom one disagrees.

Mr. Rebane’s unsupported claim of such a right is incendiary polemic that only encourages still further discord and the potential for violence at a time when we should be seeking peaceful and practical solutions to the myriad problems our country faces today.

We can accomplish much through dialogue and compromise. We will only destroy the American dream by a resort to violence.

Dick Sciaroni lives in Grass Valley.