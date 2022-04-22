Dick Sciaroni: Musings from a speck of nothingness

Bear with me while I describe a short trip of mine. While I was walking on Stinson Drive, one of many winding streets in Alta Sierra, I began to ponder my whereabouts. Alta Sierra is a small community of homes in western Nevada County, itself set on the eastern edge of California, which sits on the western edge of the United States that straddles the North American continent that share the Earth with other continents in vast expanses of ocean.

The Earth is some 25,000 miles in circumference. It would take 25 hours for an airplane flying at 1,000 mph to circle the plant. So, Earth is big. On my walk in Alta Sierra, I understood that I was a mite of a speck of seeming nothingness.

Earth orbits some 93 million miles from the sun, so far distant that it takes sunlight traveling at 186,000 mph some eight minutes to reach us. Other planets are out there, making up our solar system that is itself some 100,000 times the distance between Earth and the sun. It takes sunlight over a year and a half to reach to outer edge of the solar system.

So, the solar system is really big, and in comparison I am less than a mite of a speck of nothingness.

The solar system sits on an arm of the Milky Way, a galaxy of stars and planets that is at least 100,000 light years across. By way of example, if the distance from Earth to the planet Neptune were the size of a quarter, the Milky Way would be the size of the United States.

So, yes, the Milky Way is really big, and astronomers estimate there are 100 billion planets and 400 billion stars in the Milky Way. In comparison, I am nothing.

The Milky Way is only one of the galaxies that are spread out across the universe. One of the nearest is Andromeda, some 2.5 million light years away. If a spaceship that could travel at the speed of light — an impossibility under our present understanding — it would take it 2.5 million years to reach Andromeda.

The latest estimate puts the number of galaxies in the universe at 2 trillion. That’s a lot of galaxies — the number 2 followed by a dozen zeroes. If a spaceship could travel so fast that it could scoot from galaxy to galaxy once every second — another impossibility — it would take over 60 years to visit each galaxy.

So, the universe is really, really, really big. And in comparison, I am less than nothing, even less than a mite of a speck of nothingness.

So, as I walked, I wondered: If the universe is so vast, likely beyond a human being’s capacity to truly comprehend, and as I only one of some 7.7 billion humans currently inhabiting Earth that is itself a backwater … how presumptuous of me and the rest of humanity to think of ourselves as having any real importance.

Worse yet, how presumptuous of us that rather than marveling at the very fact of our existence in the universe, treating one another as the gifts we are and cherishing each one of us as precious and irreplaceable, we instead engage in petty squabbles that expand into fruitless disputes over issues of relative insignificance that eventually lead to violence and war.

One need only look to the present horrors in Ukraine to see the folly of our selfish disregard for humanity’s true position in the universe.

While Einstein may have had incredible insight into the workings of the universe, he was at the same time humble enough to understand real significance of that insight: “(Physics) is doomed to its rightful place of minor significance in a world where flowers and beautiful women abound.” Albert was on to something.

Instead of fruitlessly pursuing a petty and unrewarding materialism that serves to produce only jealousy, avarice and death, how much better to take a few moments each day to contemplate the universe in which we live.

It is my belief that, were each of us to come to an understanding of the incredible gift the universe is to each of us and our true place in it, we would have little time for the endless cacophony of politics and politicians, much less for the damage they do each day as they pursue their selfish ends.

We can do better, and time’s a wastin’.

Dick Sciaroni lives in Grass Valley.