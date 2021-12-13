Dianna Suarez: Centennial Dam’s cart before horse

According to the NID staff report regarding surplus properties at the Dec. 8 board meeting: “Any citizen … shall upon request be provided with a list of said parcels without charge.”

Well, back in 2018, I submitted a public information request for a list of the properties purchased in the proposed Centennial Dam inundation zone, assessors parcel numbers, and maps of the properties.

In response, NID supplied 93 pages of random documents giving partial and incomplete information about property addresses, some purchase dates, and some purchase amounts. The district’s inability to provide such a list is curious given the statement above and the list provided in the staff report for the meeting.

In my efforts for better information:

∎ NID Board minutes were examined for closed-session assessors parcel numbers.





∎ A spreadsheet of all collected information was developed.

∎ An internet search for each property was conducted.

∎ Maps were developed using publicly available geographical information systems.

∎ Visits to some of the properties were conducted.

More information surfaced about a meeting at the Forest Lake Christian School gym in 2015, over on Combie Road, hosted by the former general manager, where only people with certain parcel numbers and who received letters from NID were allowed in the door.

The meeting was closed to the public, but attendees later revealed that the message delivered that day was: “Centennial Dam is a done deal. Sell us your homes or we will take them by eminent domain for far less money.”

This was devastating news for most of the residents of Bear River Canyon. Many of these people sold their homes for much less than they were worth even at that time. Should NID profit from this behavior?

The very fact that NID was purchasing properties in Bear River Canyon before approval of an environmental impact report is a violation of the Public Resource Code of California.

The PRC-§21061 specifically states that:

∎ An environmental impact report “shall be considered by every public agency prior to its approval or disapproval of a project.”

∎ “Noncompliance with substantive requirements of this division, may constitute a prejudicial abuse of discretion within the meaning of sections 21168 and 21168.5.”

Centennial Dam is not an approved project.

NID’s independent accountant’s report on applying agreed-upon procedures, dated June 15, 2018, found concerning issues — in part, the costs related to the Centennial Water Supply Project incurred from inception in 2014 through 2017 — stating:

∎ Numerous costs approved for the water supply project, including real property and other actions which are in context with implementing a public works project “prior to” the approval of an environmental impact report in adherence to the Public Resource Code.

∎ Expenditure of public funds including bond money which is clearly assigned to a project without an approved EIR.

These properties were purchased in violation of the Public Resource Code and noted as such by the independent accountant’s report June 15, 2018:

“NID staff reviewed all district-owned real property … and found that most District-owned lands are, in general, necessary for either: A, district operations; B, recreation needs; C, watershed protection; D, project specific needs.”

Which of these needs do the 48 “Centennial properties” meet? I submit that there is no legitimate reason for these $14 million worth of real estate other than for NID to make money off the misfortune and abuse of our citizens. It is time to get back to your mission and let these properties go back into our communities.

It is time for NID to turn the page on Centennial Dam, wipe the slate clean, and take a fresh look at their current infrastructure. These property purchases were a mistake. This is the cart before the horse, a $14 million cart that has no purpose or current use. And this is a district that needs to return to sound economic principles. In order to conduct a legitimate Plan for Water, the “Centennial properties” must be eliminated from the inventory.

NID has violated more than the Public Resource Code by the covert and underhanded misuse of taxpayer and bond money. They have violated the trust of our citizens and compromised their reputation.

In order to rebuild any goodwill in Bear River Canyon, this brutal conquest of our homes and communities must be reversed, and these properties returned without profit for the benefit of our communities and the Bear River ecosystem. It is time to finally do the right thing.

Dianna Suarez lives in Colfax.