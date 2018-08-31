Diane Walker: Catholic-backed Dignity Health lobbies against ‘right to die’

I wrote a remembrance for Bill Walker previously published in The Union.

But this part, which I call the "O'bitchuary," could not be included.

Bill couldn't get the "death pill," because of the Catholic-backed Dignity Health in our area. So to put an end to three years of cancer inundation, he went 30 days with no food, followed by eight days with no water, which was the only way for him to die in what was considered an "acceptable manner."

Those "loving last moments" as they are referred to, were spent with Bill disoriented, angry he couldn't die on his own terms, in a panic, unable to speak anymore, mentally gone, and with body pain because there was nothing left of him but bones.

The name Dignity Health is an oxymoron. One’s dignity is taken away by the promotion of needless suffering in death. Recommended Stories For You

According to Catholic Health Care Services Ethical and Religious Directives number 61, I should have been helping him to "appreciate the Christian understanding of redemptive suffering."

Are you kidding me?

Archbishop Gomez says "It's violation of God's will, if a patient chooses to end their painful suffering." Honestly, I don't think I have enough meanness in my heart to honor such a God or religion.

The name Dignity Health is an oxymoron. One's dignity is taken away by the promotion of needless suffering in death. The tight control held over our area doctors apparently leads to severe consequences if they disobey.

Catholic Hospitals deny aid to dying patients even in states like California, where such "right to die" services have been legalized.

And there is such an abundance of funds, Dignity Health being the fifth-largest hospital conglomerate in our nation, that spending $800,000 a year since 2015 in California alone, lobbying against the "Right to Die" Movement is a drop in the bucket.

This is my confession. Is telling the truth about what I researched which correlates to my experience so wrong to report?

Diane Walker lives in Grass Valley.