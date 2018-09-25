Diane Miessler: Who would stand for any of us?

Yesterday I had to sit in my car and stop crying before I could go into the grocery store. I'd been listening to the news about Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

It brought back memories.

When I was 15, I foolishly accepted a ride with a grown man I didn't know. On Highway 580 heading towards Hayward, he said he wanted to stop somewhere and make out. I said no. He said he'd drive me to Stockton and leave me there if I didn't. I said fine, drive me to Stockton, but I'm not making out with you.

He then pulled off onto a deserted road somewhere in Livermore, saying "Let's just make out and I'll drive you back." I managed to open the door and get out, despite his pushing my head down to keep me in the car. He ripped my dress trying to keep me in the car; luckily, there was a house nearby and I had yelled for help. He reluctantly gave me my lunchbox and drove away when he couldn't talk me into getting back in the car. I believe I would have been raped and probably killed if that house hadn't been there.

... it shocks me that so many men in power are eager to install Kavanaugh into a lifetime position in the Supreme Court without an investigation of Ford's claims.

I never told my parents, or anyone but the nice mail lady who found me crying in my torn dress by the road and gave me a ride to the bus stop. I went home, sewed up my dress, and continued numbly about my business. I'm sure my parents assumed I was acting weird because I was a teenager.

I didn't tell my parents, just like I didn't tell them about the creepy guys who periodically exposed themselves to me when I was out walking around. I just didn't talk about it; 80 percent of women who are sexually assaulted don't. Why? Because it's creepy, it's personal, you feel ashamed talking about it.

When President Trump tweeted "I have no doubt that if (italics mine) the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says charges would have been immediately filed by either her or her loving parents," he not only implied that Dr. Ford is lying, but also perpetuated a profound lack of understanding of what happens to a woman after such an attack.

What put me over the edge in the parking lot, though, was hearing that, in 2011, the fraternity to which Kavanaugh had belonged in the '80s was banned from Yale for five years. Why? Because they gathered outside the University Women's Center chanting "No means yes! Yes means anal!" Women are apparently something less than human to these men.

That fraternity, known as Delta Kappa Epsilon or DKE, has always been known as a hotbed of sexual misconduct. There are no records of Kavanaugh participating in acts of sexual misconduct — I don't claim to know what happened with Dr. Ford. But here's what I do know:

Christine Ford has had to go into hiding with her family because of death threats. She had to have known the firestorm her accusation would set off. This is not something done lightly.

Ford wants to talk to the FBI. Kavanaugh doesn't.

The response by at least half of the people responsible for confirming Kavanaugh has not been concern about the possibility the accusations are true and a commitment to find out. It has been an effort to hurry the process along and get Kavanaugh appointed to his lifetime position in the Supreme Court.

"Boys will be boys," they say. True, it's normal for teenage boys to be randomly randy for a while. It's not normal for teenage boys to dehumanize women to the extent that it's OK to rape them or sodomize them against their will.

And it shocks me that so many men in power are eager to install Kavanaugh into a lifetime position in the Supreme Court without an investigation of Ford's claims.

I like men. I trust the men in my life. But I find myself wondering who will stand for this woman?

Who would stand for any of us?

Diane Miessler lives in Nevada City.