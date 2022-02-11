Diane Dean-Epps: Pine needles are trying to kill me

I live in a mountainous community where I’m able to avoid most “man-made” dangers that occur in the big city, but we still have quite a few “nature-made” dangers in my neck of the woods: mountain lions, bears, coyotes, and pine needles. That’s right. Pine needles.

Now while I haven’t had more than a couple of sightings of the aforementioned wildlife, I’m constantly sighting pine needles, which are everywhere. In fact, they’re trying to kill me. Let me explain, lest I sound crazy. (P.S.: My explanation may not change this first impression.)

In the wintertime, when pine needles first disengage from pine trees, they appear harmless, like most things that are out to get you.

They’re somewhat fluffy, innocuous, and a nice, soft greenish-brown color. Pleasant-looking even. Until the first storm hits. Then, whammo! They gather in piles — or packs, as I call them — which is when they’re in their most aggressive state.

Lone pine needles I can handle, but regrettably, they don’t stay that way for long because they unite and join forces, most often congregating in the middle of the road. That’s when my death-defying driving dexterity kicks in because the vicious pine needle packs’ true intent becomes clear. They’re looking to run me off the road.





While I’m woman who fully owns no less than five full names, not one of them is Gordon, Andretti, nor any other racing-related surname, so I don’t come by mad driving agility skills naturally.

(A sidebar comment apropos of nothing — perhaps related to talented famous sports figures? In my youth, I did play softball with Joe DiMaggio’s granddaughter, and could that woman hit the ball!)

I mentioned earlier I live in the mountains. That means the beautiful scenery I enjoy daily does require a certain amount of vigilance. The long, winding, roads are bordered by treacherous shoulders of dirt and gravel, pitted next to vertical, heart-stopping drops into bottomless ravines. So, you know, it’s pretty. However, it’s nature’s Indy 500.

Now sprinkle around some Pinus strobus vegetation — fancy talk for white pines — and these roads become Double Dog Dare Dangerous because, unlike the Indy 500, our course is all the more perilous during the winter months.

A normal winter’s day often finds me driving along serenely, thinking about things that make me happy — spending my husband’s money, contemplating non-invasive, youth-restoring medical procedures, and rapid-fire ingesting Ghirardelli dark chocolate squares — when I come upon what appears to be a small, wounded animal.

As I slow down to veer around the unlucky beast, there’s no movement at all, which is when I realize it’s a pile of pine needles I need to negotiate around, not roadkill.

The real fun begins when the pace picks up as I’m faced with a second mound, followed by a third mound, and then another, and yet another. I know it’s important not to panic. So now I’m panicking as my slaloming car makes its way through nature’s detritus as though it’s an event in the Winter Olympics — SUV Division — narrowly averting disaster time and again.

At the end of the run my heart is racing, my palms are sweating, the remaining drop of my latte is cooling in its cup holder, but I seem to be intact, as is my car. (Re)commence breathing sequence.

These experiences are all the more harrowing when I meet up with spruce droppings, and my cat-like reflexes aren’t able to kick in. (Of course, cats don’t drive, so perhaps that’s a good thing now that I’m thinking about it.)

That’s when I test the limits of my non-rack and pinion steering, hanging on by a tread. As I manage to get over the Mt. Everest-sized hump of slippery needle matter, I’m struck by the fact that it’s amazing more people don’t report pine needles as the cause of one-vehicle car accidents. It must be common?

While navigating fir fringe is a non-negotiable survival skill around here, you’d be hard-pressed to translate it into a résumé capability. As we have now entered “Beware of Pine Needles” season, I’m reflecting upon the need for a sign with the requisite winding road squiggle that would be pine needle hill icons, signaling danger. Perhaps that can be my new cause, the manufacturing of these signs? I’ll have to mull that one over.

At this juncture, you may be asking: How can an inanimate object be out to get you, Diane? Well, Dear Reader, here’s my response. Just because I’m paranoid doesn’t mean pine needles aren’t out to get me.

Diane Dean-Epps lives in Grass Valley.