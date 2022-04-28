Diane Barlow: Hospice volunteers are a valuable resource

To those of you who volunteer your time to nonprofits in our community, I hope you know how much you are appreciated!

All of us at Hospice of the Foothills are incredibly grateful to the 201 volunteers who make it possible for us to provide high-quality end-of-life care to more than 500 hospice patients and their families each year. As your community’s nonprofit hospice, we depend on our volunteers to supplement our staff in so many ways.

Our clinical team relies on well trained patient support volunteers to offer direct help to our hospice patients and their families. Many of our hospice patient support volunteers sit bedside with the patient, often providing respite care for their primary caregiver. Another term used is “friendly visitor,” as they get to visit with our patients and hear their life stories. All of these volunteers would say they get far more out of these visits than the patient!

There are also dying vigil team members who are trained to sit with the patient and/or family during the patient’s final hours if requested. This is often a comfort to the family who may be apprehensive about what’s to come or needs a break to get some rest and doesn’t want to leave their loved one alone.

Our bereavement team helps by leading families through their grief process. There are special groups for parents who have lost children, people who have lost their spouse, and general bereavement groups. You do not have to have had your loved one on hospice service to use our bereavement services, and there is no cost.

We offer a vet-to-vet program, in which a veteran volunteer will sit and visit with a veteran patient. Because the veteran volunteer understands the military experience, we find these patients are often able to talk about experiences they encountered serving our country that are so deeply personal they may not have shared with their loved ones. This can be quite emotionally healing.

Our pet Vvsitors program can provide a therapy pet visitor (and their trained owner) to come and visit patients to bring joy to their day through the petting or cuddling of a sweet well-trained dog.

Other volunteers include our gift and thrift store volunteers (currently 77 of them). They provide customer service, sales counter assistance, receiving, sorting, and pricing new merchandise, and keeping the stores stocked and organized. Your donations and purchases, plus such a strong volunteer presence, makes it possible for us to provide quality end of life care for everyone in our community. We thank you for supporting our gift and thrift stores!

Friends of Hospice is another important volunteer group for Hospice of the Foothills. They are our fundraising auxiliary and started many of our important fundraising campaigns such as Butterfly Garden of Remembrance, No Show Gala, and Tree of Love. This wonderful group also helps with our Moonlight Magic Gala and other fundraising opportunities throughout the year.

Other volunteers assist us with administrative support, housekeeping, and healing touch. Our board of directors and board of trustees are our volunteer oversight and community outreach ambassadors for our very important mission.

If you would like to know more about our volunteer opportunities, please call Diane Barlow at 530-274-5108 or email dbarlow@hofo.org . For other general questions about Hospice of the Foothills and the services we provide, please call 530-272-5739 or visit our website at http://www.hospiceofthefoothills.org .

Diane Barlow is the volunteer coordinator at Hospice of the Foothills.