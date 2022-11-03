Derek Hitchcock: The not so Pleasant Fire

On Saturday August 20th of this year a truck overheated on a small road off the end of Owl Creek Rd. near the top of the South Yuba River canyon. The driver was unaware of the flames coming out of the tailpipe, and the truck lit spot fires first on a BLM owned parcel and then below a private parcel, before the driver felt flames through the dashboard and abandoned the vehicle barely escaping serious injury. The BLM parcel ignited rapidly into a fast-moving crown fire, burning through young trees no older than when the devastating 49er fire swept up through this same part of the canyon in 1988. The fire that ignited below the private parcel, where the now engulfed in flames truck was abandoned, burned uphill as a slow but hot ground fire. What was it that made such a profound difference between the intensity pace of the fire spread on the two different parcels?

$60,000 of fuel load management work was implemented on the private parcel from 2019-2021, removing much of the dry and flammable thick layer of brush, and the lower limbs of mature trees that form a fuel ladder. The BLM parcel was untouched since the 49er fire. This incident was called the Pleasant Fire, and fortunately for our vulnerable community, despite a few hours of grave concern and 50-foot flames that terrified the neighborhood, the fire was contained after burning only 48 acres.

On Sunday August 21st I first visited the smoldering private parcel, owned and managed by the non-profit Yuba Libre Inc., for which I volunteer my time on the board of directors. The land came into our hands from the renowned local conservationist John Olmsted. I sought out the CalFire incident commander amongst the 20 or so crew members performing mop up on the fire. He told me there was no way they could have contained the fire so quickly had it not been for the reduced fuels on our parcel and that of our neighbor who keeps much of his land cleared. The reduced fuels allowed CalFire to hold a containment perimeter on three sides of the fire quickly, focusing resources on the one remaining side of the fire. He nodded in understanding when I told him the work on our land was 80% funded by a CalFire Forest Improvement Program grant. 6 acres of our land had burned, but we could feel satisfaction that our recent efforts had not only prevented more of our land from burning, but also had played a significant role in protecting the neighborhood and community from a fire following a similar path of spread as the 49er fire.

By all informed accounts, CalFire is the most advanced wildfire fighting force on the planet. Their response was awe inspiring in its speed and effectiveness. But even with this degree of training and resources, they know that if there is too much fuel, there really isn’t much they can do to fully contain a fire quickly. As former wildland firefighter Gary Peterson wrote in this newspaper on 10/14/22, there are three critical elements of wildfire. “Weather, topography, and fuel determine how quickly a fire will move and how hot it will burn.” Fuel is the only one of these three we can control. Measure V will fund fuel load management work at well considered likely ignition source locations within the County like the road where the Pleasant Fire ignited. With an appropriately scaled response of fuel load reduction in the forests surrounding our community and along our roads, we could live in a place where instead of the devastation faced by Paradise or Grizzly Flats, blazes could be contained at only 48 acres. Funding resulting from the passage of Measure V is a vital step in this direction.

Derek Hitchcock, President of the Yuba Libre Inc. Board of Directors