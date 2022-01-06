Deidra Vrooman: A voting crime with no malice

Sometimes the winds of fate have to show us how broken the underlying society is, to allow us to dream a new structure into place.

My voter fraud offense of submitting two absentee ballots has been expunged as of Dec. 21, three years after political incarceration for a crime with no malice.

You see, I inadvertently voted twice in the 2016 primary, and between the offense and the warrant for my arrest in 2018, a $3 million piece of software was adopted by California to provide one database connecting all counties in the state.

During my 22 days in jail, my discovery report revealed 300 other California residents had received and also filed more than one absentee ballot.

With the upgrade in sophistication of our voting system, this clerical error will never happen again.





Every day in jail is considered two days served, which is why my docked offense was 44 days, determined part of my payment by the fifth judge I stood before, who accepted a misdemeanor plea rather than going through a trial by jury. Imagine how many more tax dollars would have been involved?

This is the second voter fraud case reported in The Union, and is a new precedence for how n the future to handle similar incidents — the first being from the mid-1800s when a man voted twice and said it was because he got drunk between voting and had forgotten he’d already voted.

He was let go. The culture hadn’t yet turned its main objective to profits, even in this gold mining town. Our society and its members were working to achieve dreams rather than our current era of jail and prison machines with fine payout to keep money coming in to maintain wheel turning for grind of our existence.

The wheel could be turning with love and mercy instead of processing humans as objects in our community. The amount of money to house one person in jail per annum is a third of what it actually costs me to live. Imagine people being offered this check to thrive rather than to pay guardians to keep them on bottom rungs of society.

May we enhance honoring one another’s sacred hearts, and be amazed at the creativity and joy we spread by having our feet under us, as interconnected community in our shared world.

Deidra Vrooman lives in Grass Valley.