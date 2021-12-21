Debra Weistar: Anti-CRT rhetoric a distraction from education

As concern mounted within the community regarding the Dec. 15 Nevada Joint Union High School District Board meeting, I viewed the recording of the Nov. 10 meeting, posted on Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/644650613 ), when a group called Protecting American Ideals was invited by the board to present their views on critical race theory.

Prior to the December meeting, a basic internet search of “Nevada County Protecting American Ideals” brought me directly to the website for the Nevada County Tea Party. There I found a notice announcing the presentation, which included the following statement: “Learn more about critical race theory ideology being mandated in Nevada County schools.”

I don’t know if the trustees saw this notice or not, but according to Trustee Jim Drew, that statement is simply not true. From the Aug. 11 board meeting minutes, posted online:

“The Jefferson Group addressed the board regarding critical race theory. They outlined the major tenets, origins, concerns regarding a recent legal opinion, and provided examples of how it would violate California Education Code.

“Trustee Drew addressed the group, noting that this curriculum has not been adopted at this time. The group replied that they are concerned with the district’s Anti-Racism Task Force and a letter written by Superintendent McFadden dated June 9, 2020. President Reeves informed the group that Superintendent McFadden would be happy to reach out to the group and schedule a time to meet.”





If they are concerned with Superintendent McFadden’s Anti-Racism Task Force, then why not say that? Why hide under the false assertion that critical race theory is being taught in Nevada County schools?

I have an idea why.

Because anti-CRT rhetoric is saturating our national discourse at the moment. This local attempt to undermine our school board and distract them from the important business of education does not have its origins locally. It is part of a larger movement that threatens our very democracy. This was obvious in the Protecting American Ideals presentation to the board, and in many of their public comments — they don’t really know what it is they are opposing.

I attended the Dec. 15 Board of Trustees meeting via Zoom because frankly I didn’t feel safe attending in person after viewing the disturbances at the November meeting. Although the audio quality was poor, I was able to catch most of it. What stood out to me like a beacon was the professional and thoughtful presentation by Superintendent McFadden’s staff on the Anti-Racism and Inclusivity Task Force recommendations. I encourage everyone to read this document.

I hope some lessons have been learned. I hope that the board follows protocol when inviting groups to speak. I hope they do due diligence, and research groups thoroughly before allowing false statements and hysteria-inciting rhetoric to infiltrate school governance.

Most of all, I hope the board will listen closely to the students. To their experiences, their stories, their opinions, their concerns and fears.

On the evening of the Nov. 11 meeting, I happened to be at a friend’s home, where her daughter, a senior at Nevada Union, was getting ready to leave for the meeting with three friends. I asked one of them why he was going. He said, “I’m Japanese, so attending this meeting and voicing my dissent is really important to me.”

I had just returned from a trip to Manzanar National Historic Site in the Owens Valley, the site of one of 10 war relocation camps in the U.S. where Japanese-Americans were imprisoned during World War II solely for being of Japanese descent. I asked if he had ever visited Manzanar. He replied, “Both of my grandparents were interned there.”

This young man was heading out the door to defend his right to learn about unbiased truth, something no young person should ever have to do. In a democracy, it is the job of educators to protect that right. It is Board of Trustees’ job to make sure all students are included in the discourse, fully supported, learning in an environment free of bias or fear.

I do think we have come full circle. I felt heartened not only by the Anti-Racism and Inclusivity Task Force presentation, but by the trustees’ statements afterward. As recently quoted in The Union, “We already have those as goals in our mission and our vision,” said Trustee Jim Drew of respect and inclusion in the district. “So we’ve got those things and we’re going to refine those things. We’re going to get it done for all of our students.”

Debra Weistar lives in Nevada City.