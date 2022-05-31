Deborah Lewis: Free health clinic takes a village

On July 15, 16, and 17, Nevada County will hold its third Free Health Care Clinic. This year’s event was made possible by the incredible generosity of three individuals who possess a rare passion for the community and its residents’ health and well being.

I first met Philip Vardara, a retired registered nurse, and Mindy Oberne and Roger Lewis, artists and entrepreneurs, while working with a local nonprofit planning the January 2020 clinic. Their passion for the cause was palpable! Their investment of time and energy to make a difference in the everyday lives of residents was admirable. I watched them — along with an amazing core group of volunteers — consistently overcome obstacles by investing more of themselves.

After attending the 2020 clinic, I understood why these clinics are so important to the community. I began to understand why a group of individuals dedicated to providing health care to every member of the community were so willing to give of themselves.

I was inspired and we immediately began to plan the next clinic. Then COVID-19 hit, the world changed, and planning the next clinic became less urgent. As we emerged from the pandemic, it was clear that the services provided were needed more than ever before but resources were scarce.

When it became apparent that funding for this clinic would be not be possible — government agencies, local nonprofits and business were stretched beyond their capacity — delaying the clinic into 2023 seemed the only option.

That’s when Philip Vardara donated $25,000 and Mindy Oberne and Roger Lewis donated $25,000 to fund more than half of the clinic! Personally, I was awestruck by their generosity — I cried.

To them, it was just one more obstacle to overcome. To me, witnessing their incredibly generosity and dedication was inspiring. Knowing that these very special individuals exist within our community gave me hope that we, as a community, can come together to care for every member of our community.

We are continuing to raise funds for this clinic to ensure services to as many residents as possible.

To learn more about the clinic, volunteer, or donate (note Nevada County in the comments), please visit http://www.californiacareforce.org/ . Additionally, email Philip Vardara, RN, who is the host committee lead for Nevada County’s free clinic, at Pgvardara@me.com .

Deborah Lewis lives in Rough & Ready.