Debi Fairchild: Teachers need to be heard

Navigating the ups and downs of the past three years has been difficult. Knowing how to respond to constantly changing circumstances has left me feeling uncertain and frustrated.

Although those feelings are shared in many workplaces, nowhere have they escalated into divisiveness as much as they have in the school setting. After 24 years of teaching, I have never been as disheartened as I am today, facing such acrimonious disunity and misunderstandings.

When COVID-19 first appeared in our schools, many thought it was just a bad flu. However, teachers kept teaching.

When schools went into lockdown because the situation worsened and students were unfortunately working from home, teachers kept teaching.

When mental health was jeopardized due to isolation and new strategies for hybrid learning became available, teachers kept teaching.





When brand new vaccines with uncertain outcomes were developed, teachers waited anxiously in line to be injected so that they could keep teaching.

When schools reopened and safety measures were promised, teachers fearfully showed up each day and kept teaching.

Please understand, the issue at hand is not that of masks or no masks. The safety protocols followed within schools are dictated by the state and local health agencies and, as public servants, we comply with those regulations. It is a great misunderstanding to think that teachers are upset over masks.

The issue that has been buried under the emotional reaction to new safety guidelines is that the agreement teachers made with the school district was not only disregarded, it was also belittled and mocked as being insignificant. It was deemed irrelevant and unimportant.

This agreement is of the greatest importance to teachers. It is a bond of trust that both sides will follow through with doing what is best for both parties. Honoring an agreement demonstrates the character and integrity of those involved in the agreement.

Teachers, in spite of bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 situation, have continually upheld their end of the agreement. Many are weary from doing so.

The outright justifiable anger I felt after hearing that my agreement with the district was disregarded as nothing more than a memorandum was humiliating. Perhaps the MOU was simply an “agreement.” However, it was an agreement made in good faith.

If the past few years have enlightened us in any way, I would hope it would have shown society that the role teachers play in providing a well-rounded education for young people is critical.

Schools and teachers provide not only a place of academic learning, but also a place of safety for sharing thoughts and ideas that will one day change the world. We empower students every day to become the best version of themselves that they can become. Doing this takes a lot of patience and hard work, but teachers do it out of love and compassion and hope.

Daily, teachers put themselves in the trenches to do what many did not want to do during the past few years of uncertainty. What we asked for in return was a simple promise, an agreement to follow safety protocols developed by the organizations that have authority to assess what is best for the greater good. Sadly and shamefully, that promise was broken.

The lesson I want to teach today is that when someone gives their word, that word should be honored. When an agreement is made, that agreement should be honored.

Today is not about masks or no masks. Today is about being able to come together and stand up for what is right. The fracture of trust between teachers and those who broke that trust will only begin to heal when both sides are able to have their voices heard and their concerns acknowledged.

Debi Fairchild lives in Grass Valley.