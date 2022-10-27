David Simonetti: Who watches the money

Most recent letters to the editor are in favor of measure v sales tax.

Terence McAteer says tax is needed or Nevada County will go poof.It is more like low income people money will go poof if taxes and inflation keep getting higher.It is not a myth but is fact that the money will go to the general fund.It is a simple majority not a special tax that requires two thirds so there is no guarantee the money will even go to fire prevention.

Barbara Larsen claims her friend told her that brush would be cleared on her property but that is unlikely since the fire prevention fee we paid for years accomplished nothing.

I wonder what Susan Rogers has to say about that since she talks about it being the owners responsibility to clean up the yard.True but with that fee costing up to one thousand dollars each house they should have done some work in our yards.since almost nothing was done where did all those millions of dollars go.

Even filing a protest did not accomplish anything and we should get our money back.We can compare sales tax to Auburn because they have forests nearby as well.their price to pay for living there is a bit cheaper.

Some use Smokey the bears only you motto.Problem is Smokey did not say to be overtaxed which is not going to solve all our problems.We are not underfunded as some think.We pay the highest gas tax in the nation.Our car registration fees are obscenely high and our sales tax is higher than most states.

For someone to say that its only $120 a year or a few cents per trip is an argument we here every single election.First it is a few hundred dollars then over time it becomes thousands of dollars which is it not a cheap price to pay.Decades ago our tax was three to four percent and now almost tripled.

A lot of yes on v people are using past fires like the camp,caldor and mosquito to make a statement.Have you forgotten the fire prevention fee we paid for years and yet did it help any of those fires;no it did not.So what makes people think that this measure will be any different.That fee went directly to Cal fire whereas this tax goes to general fund which can be used for anything.

One example is the waste of money on that artwork at the roundabout which is rusted junk surrounded by cement.I do agree with the no on v sign that says stop the scam.Remember years ago when Erik Frederickson and Louise Johnson sent mailers that the school needed funds for repair so clueless voters were in a way duped into passing both measures about two years apart.

I say that because I looked up the lottery and found out that this past year alone $950,000 was given to Nevada County schools and since 1985 over $66,000,000 was given here.With all that money why did we need those school bonds?We were lied to the way I see it.Where did all that money go.

On the state level Jerry Brown took half our car registration fees and put it in the general fund back in the 1970s when he was governor.I found this out by an engineer that worked for the state.Then he spent up to $14,000,000 to try to get a gas tax hike passed using someone dressed in a firemans outfit saying its dangerous.

Had all the car fees were used for roads and bridges we would not need higher taxes;but as usual voters were fooled again.Gavin Newsom in his speech that he is giving illegals free health care which is the Caifornia way according to him.He has also made this a sanctuary state which costs tax payers a lot of money.

Then women from other states can come here for abortions with tax payers money which we pay and should go to roads,schools fires.Why keep throwing money at the government if they are not being responsible with what they have.Decades ago I worked for the U.S Forest Service fighting fires and building fuel breaks almost a football field wide.

That was money well spent.Where is this oversight committee anyway.Who was watching all the above mentioned lottery money and who will watch measure v money.I do not plan to support this tax unless I see some progress like fuel reduction.

I drove up Red Dog road but really did not see the work done that Virginia Whitehead talked about or at least I where it was done.On occasion we go to Auburn so a list of taxable items can be bought there until I see our money being used for what it was meant to be used for;then I will support the tax.

David Simonetti lives in Grass Valley.