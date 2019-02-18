David Retzler: Let boys be boys and girls be girls: take 2

I recently read a column lamenting the fact that girls are now being allowed into Boy Scouts, muddying the single-sex developmental waters. I have a slightly different take on it.

First some cred … I was a Boy Scout growing up, as were my three brothers. Three of us went on to become scout leaders, and I have three nephews who are now Eagle Scouts. My sister was a Girl Scout. I am currently scoutmaster of a local troop with two sons involved, one of them working on his Eagle project. I also have a daughter who was a Girl Scout for many years. She enjoyed it but quit after a while. More on that in a minute.

When I first learned that Boy Scouts of America (BSA) was going to allow girls due to "overwhelming demand" from families, I was skeptical about it being a good thing. Since then, I've changed my tune. But before you dismiss me, realize that I too believe strongly that it is important for boys to have experiences with just boys and likewise girls with just girls.

The good news is, under the new policies of BSA, they still can!

When I dug deeper into how this brave new world of scouting was going to play out, I discovered that in fact, girls will be with boys at the Cub Scout level only — i.e., ages 5 through 10 (kindergarten through fifth grade). And even then, they will be in girl-only dens within their pack.

Dens are typically six to eight youth in a given grade, and all dens together make up the whole pack. In Cub Scouts a parent must always be present at the meetings — often this is a mom. The boys and girls do not seem to make much fuss about mixed-gender activities. When a child reaches the fifth grade or age 11 they "bridge" from their Cub Scout Pack to a BSA Scout Troop. What's different though is boys and girls will go to their own, separate, boy-only or girl-only troops.

This is important, not only to avoid the kind of coming-of-age issues that arise with mixed-gender groups of teenagers, but also to allow the boys (and girls) to receive the kind of bonding and life lessons from older boys and adult males, best experienced in single-sex group settings. I do believe it is important to recognize there are deep-seated instinctual differences in our DNA at work, and we need to respond accordingly.

Some think the only reason Boy Scouts of America decided to allow girls was due to declining numbers. I imagine that was part of the discussion, but I doubt it drove the ultimate decision. Girl Scouts is an extremely important organization for developing girls, just as Boy Scouts is for boys. The activities are often different however.

My own daughter was a Girl Scout for several years. She loved it. The leaders were excellent and they did fun things — mostly what many people might describe as "girl-stuff" — crafts, etc. But she saw what her brothers were doing — camping, serious hiking, backpacking, learning how to whittle — and wanted to do those things too. My daughter is now older, but if she could have joined my sons' Cub Scout pack when she was of age she would have in a second.

This made me remember something from my past. In college, I was in the music fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi. Guess what? Unlike most college fraternities, they allow girls. There is also a music sorority — Tau Beta Sigma. And, you guessed it, they allow boys. Kappa Kappa Psi was primarily made up of boys, but we did have a few girls, and their personalities just seemed to fit. Tau Beta Sigma was made up primarily of girls, but did in fact have a boy or two when I was in school. The members of each organization just felt most comfortable with the activities and the bonding that occurred in each.

Long story short, I've concluded that if Boy Scouts of America's new girls policy will give girls the kind of experience that is right for them and their families, while at the same time providing for independent, same-sex experiences for bonding, development, and building character — i.e.,girls-only Scout troops and boys-only Scout troops — and celebrate the fact that Girl Scouts is still an option for those who want the traditional route, then it seems to me it is a win all the way around.

David Retzler lives in Nevada City.