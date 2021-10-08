David O. West II: Military Appreciation Week in Nevada County

Nevada County has a long history of honoring its veterans and the veterans of Nevada County working to improve our different communities, whether the American Legion Post 130 dreaming up the concept of building a Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley in 1927 to remarkably seeing its completion only five years later in April of 1932, or if it was when the American Legion dedicated the Highway 20 and 49 bridges to honor our local heroes with plaque installations that bear their names and service on the bridge structures.

This was followed by the Blue Star Moms of Nevada County dedicating the Brighton Street overcrossing as the Gold Star Memorial Bridge for local heroes who fought the War on Terror 13 years ago.

Nevada County’s ties to our active-duty military are further strengthened when considering that 116 active-duty members who serve at Beale Air Force Base call our county home and bring $9.8 million in revenue to our economy annually.

It was this realization of how connected we are with the military community on Beale that county leadership contacted Base Commander Col. Heather Fox with the idea of exploring how we could strengthen our partnership to increase support for our veterans within our communities. During these meetings, three basic needs were identified: off-base opportunities for airmen, off-base housing needs for airmen and their families, and post COVID-19 economic recovery for local businesses.

The program concept of Nevada County’s inaugural Military Appreciation Week program was born.





Military Appreciation Week is a collaborative effort with the Nevada County Consolidated Veterans Council, Beale Air Force Base, Nevada County Board of Supervisors, the city of Grass Valley, local chambers of commerce (Grass Valley, Nevada City, Truckee, and Penn Valley), the Grass Valley Downtown Association, Sierra Harvest, the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, and The Union.

The goal of the program is to assist with the economic recovery of local businesses and service providers while showing our support to our local veterans and active military members.

Local businesses can participate by offering discounts or promotions during the week of Nov. 6 through Nov. 14 to active-duty military, veterans, and Gold Star Families (families who have lost a service-member on active duty). The objective is simple: encourage local military and veterans to visit establishments that they otherwise would not visit or have not yet heard about. Our hope is that through positive experiences and word of mouth, more Beale AFB members will look to spend time and live in Nevada County, expanding upon a long tradition of Nevada County going above and beyond to honor our veterans.

If you are an owner of a local business and would like to participate in this program that is unique to Nevada County (Cape May County, N.J., has a similar program) please register your business at MyNevadaCounty.com/MilitaryAppreciation.

All participating businesses will be listed on the Nevada County Veterans Services Office web page and will receive a window sticker to advertise in their business. Booklets for the community will also be printed.

David West is the Nevada County veterans service officer. He can be reached at 530-265-1446 or david.west@co.nevada.ca.us . The Nevada County Veterans Services Office, at 988 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.