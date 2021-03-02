David Moyer: Fire the experts, I say

First fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to presidents Trump and now Biden.

We inexpert citizens never asked him to fund research to develop more contagious and deadly viruses, otherwise called “gain of function” studies. He played a role in funding these studies in such places as Wuhan and North Carolina.

Because of the risks, the Obama administration stopped the funding in 2014. In 2017, the National Institute of Health, through ECO Alliance, a nonprofit company, and the good offices of Dr. Fauci, restored funding for Dr. Zhengli Shi’s Wuhan Institute of Virology so they could continue these studies.

Dr. Ralph Baric from North Carolina University collaborated with Dr. Shi in performing genetic modification experiments that enhanced the infectivity of these viruses.

In the summer of 2019, State Department officials inspected the Wuhan lab and had safety concerns. The State Department alleged that several researchers became sick in 2019 with symptoms similar to COVID-19. Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his suspicion COVID-19 may have escaped from that lab.

So, since the U.S. provided funding for the research, maybe we could call it the “expert virus.”

Fire the Food and Drug Administration, Infectious Disease Society of America, American Medical Association, and the pharmaceutical complex for their therapeutic nihilism that I think might have contributed to thousands of deaths that could have been prevented with early treatment using hydroxychloroquine with zinc and azithromycin, Ivermectin, oxidative medicine, diluted food grade H2O2 in nebulizers and/or scores of other treatments.

They pushed the $3,000 drug Remdesivir and restricted the $20 treatments with a hydroxychloroquine protocol, which were effective when given early in the disease. The WHO advised against using Remdesiver.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the reported COVID-19 death rate in the U.S. is 157 per 100,000, while the reported rate in India and Greece is 12 and 61 per 100,000 respectively.

Hydroxychloroquine can be bought without a prescription in those countries. It is available in the Greek national health system. Here, it is not available except for research studies.

These institutions failed to promote prevention strategies such as vitamins C, D, zinc, and quercetin. Fire them for punishing and doxing conscientious doctors like Dr. Didier Raoult, who was accused of spreading false information about the benefits of the drug in November 2020.

Those who wrote the now-retracted Lancet article, funded by several pharmaceutical companies, that dismissed the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine protocols should be fired.

Fire New York Gov. Cuomo for sending thousands of nursing home residents to their deaths while ignoring the extensive medical resources the government had provided. Cuomo had the audacity to write his own history, a book glorifying his role in combating COVID-19.

Fire our Gov. Newsom for his hypocritical behavior and inept leadership.

While we are at it, here are some other experts that should be fired.

Fire FCC and telecommunications industry leaders for failing to review electromagnetic frequency standards in light of some current research suggesting potential harmful effects from existing exposure standards. They ignored the National Environmental Policy Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act by supporting what I believe might be toxic electromagnetic radiation, especially 5G.

Fire the press. Their Trump derangement syndrome has blinded them to his major accomplishments of the past four years. The recent spate of anti-Trump editorialists piling on in our own paper, The Union, illustrates. When fake media is all the public sees and hears, how could we expect anything less?

On Jan. 18, George Rebane, a voice for moderation, suggested a need for election integrity. Editors “fact checked” his editorial. Facebook anyone? That is mild compared to censorship by Twitter and Google and enemies lists by the Left.

Now a digital iron curtain descends over our country, and posts such as this one will never see the light of day.

That should do it for now.

David Moyer is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and licensed clinical social worker. He has written three books, “Too Good to Be True?” “Nutrients Quiet the Unquiet Brain, Ten Ways to Keep Your Brain from screaming ’OUCH!’” and “Beyond Mental Illness.” He lives in Penn Valley.