David Heinen: I miss my goats

Seven years ago, we acquired four pygmy goats. Two pre-weaned baby males, their mom, and “Granny,” mom’s mom.

For years we had game camera pictures of cougar, bear, and coyote, crossing our fields, and so we obviously needed to protect our new herd.

We built a barn, 12 feet by 12, with a fabric door, and enclosed the barn in a 6-foot-tall fence, creating a pen of about 1,200 square feet. The pen was supported by solar electric fencing. It was recommended that we either put a radio playing 24/7 talk shows in the barn, or enclose the goats behind a solid door at night. We went with radio, and a fabric door through which they could freely pass, since the barn was an oven in summer, and besides, livestock was sometimes taken in daylight, so how would shutting them at night help that?

So there was our herd, arriving June of 2012, Granny (light grey, beautiful face, 7 years) Mom (black, banded, small and compact, a bit of a brat, 2 years) Zack (neutered male, gray) and Jumper (also neutered, male all black), perfect in every way, and sweet as a kitten.

The following night the camera revealed a lion, a magnificent golden animal …

Seven years passed, and the goats were unmolested. Yet cougar, bear, and coyote constantly appeared on our game camera, passing day and night, 50 feet below the pen and barn.

So, a few days ago, I woke up from an afternoon nap and went to put the goats in their pen and feed them their treats (blue corn chips). Granny, Zack, and Jumper followed me to the pen. Where the hell was Mom? I noticed tension in the goats, and entering the pen, saw a shadow in the corner. It was mom, her throat ripped open, her back open, her legs in the air, dead, but not eaten. Later we determined that this had happened in broad daylight, maybe 4 p.m. We got Mom into the tractor bucket and transported her to the back of the property, about a quarter of a mile, where we have a small spread of wild grape leaves still green. There we laid her.

On the third morning I went to let the remaining goats out of the pen for their hay breakfast, but there were no goats pressing at the pen gate, so I went to pull aside the barn curtain to see if they were inside. Nope. Then I saw the three shapes on the ground. Granny, Zack, and Jumper, throats slit, dead, not eaten.

We repeated Mom’s trip to the patch of wild grape. The following night the camera revealed a lion, a magnificent golden animal, effortlessly bounding over the pen fence, returning to feed, but of course, we had removed everything.

What went wrong? For years the lions passing over our property never molested the goats, and then, in a week, all were killed. We later found that neighbors had recent losses as well. Fish and Game tells us that this year’s late snows meant more cougars in our neighborhood than usual, as they followed foaling does, which were seeking grazing land, down from the high country.

We had deluded ourselves that we had a chance to protect our herd with a radio and a 6-foot electric fence against a predator that can hop such a fence with ease.

I have failed to protect my herd.

Some say that the predators were here first, and have all the rights, but I don’t agree.

Our ancestors entered the Savanna five million years ago, and the conflict between domestic herds and wild predators began some 12,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent, as hunter gatherers evolved into agricultural communities. Contention between domestic animals and wild predators is eternal.

I believe humans have a right to live on the earth. Also, we have an obligation to protect these beautiful predators and their wild game habitat. We have an obligation to protect our livestock.

How? If you want to keep goats, do as my successful neighbor: enclose goats in a hard barn, well ventilated against summer heat. Then provide them with either donkeys or llamas to hang with during the day, when cougars clearly also may kill. The big donkeys and llamas will deter cougars. This has, so far, worked for them. Your best chance.

Then the lions can live where they belong, without depredation, and so can we, and so can our goats, unmolested. But forget the radio.

I miss my goats.

David Heinen lives on 20 reasonably well brushed acres in North San Juan.