David Glubetich: Inflation is eating us alive

A little more than a year has passed since we changed administrations, and less than a year remains before our midterm elections. It’s time to start a serious conversation about the future of our country.

President Joe Biden and his Democrat allies stormed into D.C. like they had a mandate to change America from top to bottom. They didn’t. Yet they went ahead anyway. So what do they have to show for it? I might say nothing. However, there is one thing they do get full credit for …inflation.

Others are also to blame for rising inflation. Our governor also shares the spotlight. Whether nationwide or statewide, the definition of inflation remains the same: “When the prices of goods and services rise in relationship to the dollar or currency in use, we get inflation.”

The rise in inflation began on day one when Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline extension (though the Keystone pipeline system continues to operate). The United States remains the world’s leading petroleum producer, so why are we depending upon nations like Russia and Saudi Arabia? Gas prices are 40% higher from the day Trump left office. This affects everyone, and quickly pushes inflation higher.

Next was the Democrat push for a $15 minimum wage across the nation. They weren’t able to get Congress to go along, yet still initiated changes by getting governors like Gavin Newsom to support it. Surprise! Higher wages push the growth of inflation, so now everything costs a lot more.





When low income, non-skilled workers get paid $15 an hour, the price for hamburgers and other goods increase accordingly. This affects everything from new or used cars, to car rentals, to basic food items, and just about anything that requires humans to bring it to the marketplace.

Those who are not financially independent or living on a fixed income (like with Social Security or pensions) feel the pain most of all. With a government that’s spending money like there are no consequences, inflation will continue to be a huge problem. In 2021 we had a national inflation rate of 7%, and in January the new year kicked off with a 7.5% jump.

President Biden says, “It will only be temporary.” Sure, if you believe in fairy tales. Yes, supply chain issues are also part of the inflation story, and hopefully it will improve before long, but it is not the only driving force.

If the Democrats were to get their way with Build Back Better, billions of dollars more would be unleashed into the economy. Spending money we really don’t have (creating excess currency in the economy) also accelerates inflation.

It’s the same sad story in California, where the cost of living is going out of sight, as is happening in Nevada County. For example, in past years, many new retirees left the extremely expensive Bay Area and relocated in then-affordable Nevada County. It wasn’t that long ago when there was a huge difference in the cost of living, and one could retire in comfort in the foothills. So, what has changed?

The cost of living in the Bay Area has dramatically increased, and this eventually spreads and affects everyone. In the Silicon Valley, for example, workers are paid exorbitant salaries so they can afford a medium-priced home of $1,2 million. I can understand why a $15 hourly salary should be imposed there, but why throughout the state? Why should Nevada County, along with other rural counties, be treated as if we were part of Santa Clara or San Francisco counties?

We are not and most don’t want to be. This will result in seeing many of our friends and neighbors moving to Idaho, Texas, Florida or wherever common sense still prevails.

We can’t escape rising prices and inflation, but come on, let’s get it under 2.5% and don’t call it temporary, Joe.

David Glubetich lives in Penn Valley.