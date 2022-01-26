David Brose: Time to stop the crazy
Recently several misguided individuals entered the office of the clerk/recorder in violation of legitimate health measures and began making arbitrary demands, becoming aggressive and confrontational with staff.
At one point, it appears, one of the individuals laid hands on an employee and pushed them.
The subject of interest by these folks was their petition to recall the Nevada County Board of Supervisors over mask mandates, vaccines and other ridiculous demands that have little or nothing to do with the board. It seems to be a growing trend by these fringe groups to make their point by force and a total lack of civility or respect.
It’s time to take a stand.
I would call on the District Attorney Jesse Wilson to file assault charges on anyone who lays hands on a county employee in this sort of manner. The District Attorney has the independent authority to investigate and file a criminal complaint regardless whether a police report is made or a victim desires any prosecution.
An assault against our elected officials and government employees is an assault against the people and should never be tolerated.
Clerk Recorder Gregory Diaz is a professional, as are his staff, and should be treated as such.
As for me, when I see these misguided malcontents out gathering signatures for their ridiculous petition, I’ll be sure to take a few minutes and exercise my freedom of speech on the matter and I suggest others do the same.
It’s time to stop the crazy and reclaim some civility in our community.
David Brose lives in Grass Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Terry McLaughlin: Voting rights, now and then
In 2015 Vice President Joe Biden stated: “Voting is the engine that drives all civil rights, all human rights, and all economic rights in this country. It’s the right from which all other rights flow.”