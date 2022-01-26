David Brose: Time to stop the crazy

Recently several misguided individuals entered the office of the clerk/recorder in violation of legitimate health measures and began making arbitrary demands, becoming aggressive and confrontational with staff.

At one point, it appears, one of the individuals laid hands on an employee and pushed them.

The subject of interest by these folks was their petition to recall the Nevada County Board of Supervisors over mask mandates, vaccines and other ridiculous demands that have little or nothing to do with the board. It seems to be a growing trend by these fringe groups to make their point by force and a total lack of civility or respect.

It’s time to take a stand.

I would call on the District Attorney Jesse Wilson to file assault charges on anyone who lays hands on a county employee in this sort of manner. The District Attorney has the independent authority to investigate and file a criminal complaint regardless whether a police report is made or a victim desires any prosecution.





An assault against our elected officials and government employees is an assault against the people and should never be tolerated.

Clerk Recorder Gregory Diaz is a professional, as are his staff, and should be treated as such.

As for me, when I see these misguided malcontents out gathering signatures for their ridiculous petition, I’ll be sure to take a few minutes and exercise my freedom of speech on the matter and I suggest others do the same.

It’s time to stop the crazy and reclaim some civility in our community.

David Brose lives in Grass Valley.