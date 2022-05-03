David Briceno: We need a local psych facility

Mental Health Month sets May aside for the one out of five Americans who will struggle with detrimental mental health and behavioral issues that will inevitably occur during the course of a lifetime.

Personal mental health issues affect roughly 50 million adults on average annually. But the battle for healthier minds can continue upward, onward or legally downward.

A 5150 legal code signifies what’s commonly known as a 5150 hold. It allows “a person with a mental illness to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization.” Every state has one like it on its books, many with only slight variations. 5150 forces mental health treatment. It forces it.

Similarly, state legislation (AB 2830, SB 1338) would do the same, but with no regard for the civil rights of disabled mentally ill under The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court, or CARE Court. If passed, it would be a very bad Hitleresque idea.

In other words, what a 5150 psychiatric hold basically means is that if you’re experiencing some serious mentally-related problem and deemed to pose a danger to yourself or others, you can be arrested and held against your will without any choice in the matter by the police for simply having that serious mental problem in public.

It’s not the fault of the police to arrest; they’re doing their job. But in all actuality, does the duration of someone’s forcible stay last for only up to 72 hours, then people become necessarily no longer detained? No.

The fact that you can be held for longer periods inside a particular facility is the contradiction: So it can’t possibly be always true. Someone who’s experiencing a severe psychotic episode can be involuntarily detained for up to three weeks by law by a facility’s psychiatrist with ifs, ands, or buts having good cause to extend the 72-hour stay and keep you in any California-designated inpatient facility longer.

So a patient’s psychiatrist, in effect, takes over the role as a prison parole board judge after someone gets forced into a holding facility against their will. Freedom can only be granted by the only judge. Notes are meticulously taken by an eagle-eye, on-site observer who records everything you do meticulously all day and gives it to the psychiatrist — the incriminating evidence of which can force any perpetrator to be incarcerated longer than the limited time supposedly mandated by the law.

Crazy people do crazy things, after all, don’t they? You act crazy. Guilty. If you act up, you stay. Violent? You stay longer. Conclusion: The 5110 law is being abused inside hidden hospital facilities.

The well-intentioned psychiatric hold was designed by lawmakers to help people in crisis situations at high risk of suicide, violence or self-harm to get the psychiatric care and receive tailored meds (antidepressants, mood stabilizers or antipsychotic medications) they desperately need in order to normalize thinking and behavior to return risky patients back into society.

If successful, they will hopefully function highly by operating with more stability and security living out their lives while avoiding homelessness, the No. 1 most detrimental cause of the worst mental health.

Totalitarian governments absolutely love these types of civil rights-stripping laws, as well as other extremely politically-charged climates. Adolf Hitler’s an example.

Hitler didn’t need anything of such a trivial nature as 5150s at all to accomplish his agenda. The German Nazi leader saved a great deal of the nation’s valuable time, effort and resources by killing 180,000 psychiatrict patients forcefully committed to asylums at the time to solve a problem. Posing a grave danger to rights, freedoms and lives, the institutionalization of mental health through criminalization without safeguards ultimately benefits the Hitlers of the world.

Finally, the decision to outsource mental health psychiatric facility services to other counties by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors years ago as a cost-saving measure was a poor one.

Suffering county residents are in dire need of an emergency mental health facility for sudden psychotic episodes and urgent care. People should have a psych facility within western Nevada County instead of shipping the county’s mentally ill off to San Jose to fix or using the hospital as a dumping ground for them. Besides, overworked Behavioral Health is constantly inundated with numerous cries desperate for help daily as it is.

The time’s right. This county needs a psych facility fast. Build one. After all, your own personal mental health shares unequal worlds.

David Briceno lives in Grass Valley.