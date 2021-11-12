David Briceno: Saving the Postal Service

“Behold the turtle. He makes progress only when he sticks his neck out.”

— James Bryant Conant, American chemist (1893-1978)

Various stamps, large envelopes and packaging tape aren’t the only sticky things usually found at the post office. Besides mail and packages, the U.S. Postal Service also has many sticky issues to handle. Its postal issues are first-class and given a special delivery to both postal workers and mail customers alike.

The Postal Service has for quite some time been a cash-strapped, money-losing agency.

Appointed postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, 64, is a self-styled fiscal conservative crusader who believes in cutting costs seemingly at any and all cost. But when DeJoy sticks his intransigent neck out, he hardly forwards.





The Postal Service’s persistent financial problems stem from declining mail usage. But the pandemic hit it hard, causing setbacks. According to the National Association of Letter Carriers, since the start of the pandemic about 40,000 letter carriers had to quarantine, with over 15,000 testing for COVID-19 due to being exposed to fellow postal employees.

But numerous other issues abound at the beleaguered agency. Slow delivery continues to plague the Postal Service besides other mind-numbing problems deeply embedded inside the post office itself that permeate a bloated labor force.

Our Postal Service is a disaster.

For many years an intractable Postal Service has steadily been losing ground in four key areas, mainly involving consistency, efficiency, reliability and frugality — particularly within the category “monetary.”

Postmaster DeJoy is fixated on raising revenue to fix the Postal Service’s stubborn fiscal issues. Yet, can the Postal Service be made profitable? More money goes out than comes in.

In 2019, the Postal Service lost $8.9 billion. Last year, it had a $9.2 billion loss in operating costs. And in just 15 years, the Postal Service lost an astronomical total amount of over $87 billion (note that 87 billion is equivalent to flying around the world 3,493,838 times).

There’s no quick road to solvency. No easy answers. Yet, without any perceptible end in sight, people still want their mail and packages. Anger, concern and frustration over mail delivery are legendary.

No modern society can survive without a mail delivery system set up in place with set locations to effectively deliver mail to and fro.

Interestingly enough, even during ancient times, the Sumerians (c.4500 to c.1900 B.C.) had names for their “streets” where prominent Sumer structures once stood conspicuously named. Sumerian dwellings were uniquely identifiable, as archeologists discovered about the earliest known civilization in history (many no doubt would concur that who’s expediting priority mail nowadays are still ancient Sumerian postmen).

Meanwhile, matters intrinsically postal are being chopped down feverishly with a sharp-edge, heavy ax. For example, DeJoy’s cost-cutting changes included the “removal of collection boxes and mail sorting machines, closure or consolidation of mail processing facilities, reduced retail hours, banning or restricting overtime, and restriction of late or extra trips for timely mail delivery, affecting all 50 states,” according to Wikipedia.

Many blame Dejoy for a postal crisis since his instituted changes have detrimentally affected operations at America’s behemoth. Through enthusiastically cutting costs, he’s caused even more backlogs and delays in purposely making traditionally slow snail mail even slower. And the faster-delivery competition doesn’t help matters any.

His critics argue he intentionally hindered mail-in votes to help insure a 2020 Trump election victory. As a private mail company CEO, Louis DeJoy was a loyal Trump Republican big donor, thus Trump qualified him as a postmaster appointee last year.

And now his deliberate Postal Service slowdown policy to budget is under legal fire by states attorneys general, amid other unrelated potential illegalities. With Dejoy’s conflicts of interest being scrutinized, among other probing investigations, they make for discernible controversy. Dejoy is sticking his neck out, but for a knotted noose.

The postmaster won’t even have any forwarding address within the Sisyphus-complex Postal Service if he can’t resurrect the zombies to at least look half-alive surviving a dehumanizing workplace, which daily passes interminably monotonous, boring and lobotomizing — especially under such perpetual abysmal administrative policy demoralizations. But the Postal Service tries.

However, as it stands today, many argue the agency is still in crisis. Mailing volumes of Christmas packages and cards don’t help postal customers. Last year historic holiday shipping caused nationwide delivery backlogs. Santa surely will still have backups even though hiring more elves this season.

If Jesus can truly work miracles, so can the postmaster in saving the Postal Service by turning mailings into solvency — that is, if some miraculous gift comes signed, sealed and delivered promptly postmarked from Heaven around Christmas.

David Briceno lives in Grass Valley.