David Briceno: Inside the shelter is life

What does homelessness feel like? In Auburn, when asked what it felt like becoming homeless, a stereotypical disheveled, long-bearded, aged homeless man quickly answered loudly, “It’s like someone … took away all your (stuff) an’ then your whole … life.”

But the term “homeless” necessitates a better description than just nearly impoverished individuals who encountered personal misfortune(s) during their life that subsequently led to having deficiencies in basic necessities and amenities. It doesn’t include that the homeless deserve another chance at life.

Of course, the homeless lack a lot. They’re in need of help. Shelters may give a helping hand, but stipulate not a handout. Homeless shelters provide temporary or long-term safe, supportive and secure havens to sleep nights at, nourishment every day, and provide opportunity to thrive by eventually making better choices in life. In short, inside a shelter has life.

But what is it like inside the shelter? It’s group living.

While it may appear disorganized, shelters aren’t really. Shelters are orderly. Everyone follows daily routines. All have their own sets of rules, regulations and guidelines required to be followed in order to stay in. Each shelter’s policies vary.

To use two shelters as examples — The Gathering Inn, which is Placer County’s primary nonprofit homeless shelter program — it may help to see what usually goes on inside one. It’s like military, college and jail all rolled up in one.

First of all, the military aspect means most homeless shelters follow schedules mildly similar to more rigid basic training that new recruits undergo.

To be more specific, at Auburn’s shelter, for example, the basic daily regime starts early. All lights come on at 6 a.m. (Roseville’s is 5:25 a.m.) in the large, open area dorms. Everyone must wake up soon afterwards, get out of bed (rise and shine), and beds must be made. No clutter can be hanging around someone’s personal bed area. Personal items at Auburn’s are to be stored in a large assigned plastic storage bin, according to “regulation.”

THE RULES

But unlike U.S. bases (with exceptions), everyone must sign in and out with their name, times out and back in, and with a brief destination(s) or purpose. It’s mandatory to be back inside no later than 6 p.m. curfew time (4 p.m. is Roseville’s). And everyone is always required to take a breathalyzer test for alcohol use upon returning at Auburn’s (Roseville’s rarely tests). Found being under the influence at anytime means immediately being forced out indefinitely.

In both Auburn and Roseville’s shelters, people line up for dinners served side-to-side, cafeteria-style as in on-base “chow halls,” as in the movies. However, breakfasts and lunches are self-serve. Everybody eats dinners communally. Much later, lights out. Time to hit the bunk bed. Sleep. Then next morning it all repeats. But unlike most characteristic shelters, staying all day is permitted in both. So, no one’s required to be out by early morning like many others practice.

And much like “pulling detail” while serving active duty, everyone’s assigned daily chores (sometimes even 2nd lieutenants on certain bases must do daily details). Everyone must obey orders from the staff — military drill sergeants, same. Breaking any rules in these shelters means being “put out” immediately for up to 30 days depending on the severity of the infraction. Punishment by getting kicked out can last maybe for only a short duration or forever. If put out for any reason, the return inside can be near impossible due to limited space of availability of beds, a first-come, first-serve policy, and more pressing cases. Many unsheltered homeless choose not to live in such rigid boot camps that they feel restricts their freedom. For others, “beggars can’t be choosers.” It’s simple survival.

Second, socially, the shelter resembles a small college community dormitory that’s co-ed. It has an informally benign, collegial and congenial atmosphere inside. People talk and often shout. Everyone’s on public display. There’s very little privacy to be found. So, raised voices are overheard.

And third, shelters mimic “Club Fed,” a minimum security prison. They grant its inmates more leniency, freedoms and basic amenities than far more restrictive correctional facilities. But hell awaits those forced in a jail; similarly, hell awaits those forced out a shelter. So, everyone must behave. Eleanor Roosevelt’s saying inspired me to write my version in a prayer to homeless worldwide:

“Yesterdays: histories. Tomorrows: mysteries. Todays: Unfolding God’s loving presents good or bad in His home. Amen.”

There is hope, hearts and tomorrows waiting inside Grass Valley’s Hospitality House. Please donate whenever it’s most convenient, won’t you?

David Briceno lives in Grass Valley