David Briceno: I believe every vote counts

California certainly has its lion’s share of problems nowadays. Many of the major economic ones remain intractable. Ones heavy on the minds of Californians currently concern the overall health of the economy, jobs, worries over inflation. America’s numerous economic problems do’’t even seem realistically alleviable anymore to many.

According to a Public Policy Institute of California survey:

Fully half of California feels the state is headed in the wrong direction (except Bay Area residents). Nine out of 10 who consider themselves Republicans agree wholeheartedly that America is on the wrong path, since twice as many Republicans are seriously feeling the impact of acute economic hardship than Democrats. Nearly two-thirds of the state’s Democrats disagree with Republicans that the Golden State’s economy is going under.

Democrats feel generally more optimistic about the state’s economic direction.

All these sentiments are occurring with Tuesday’s primary election deadline is drawing closer.

It’s getting increasingly harder and harder to paint rosy economic pictures California these days. The state of the economy is and has been an important influential political issue for Americans.

Over one-third of California claims that being financially worse off today than a year ago. Half of those below the poverty line are feeling exasperating financial hardship, mainly due to rapidly rising prices, especially with gas prices reaching record highs. This is all happening with no clear solutions in sight.

In addition, one out of every four statewide lists today’s high housing costs, along with scarce affordable housing, as highly salient issues, which are also reported in nearly all localities nationwide.

After the controversial 2020 presidential race, concerns have focused for many on the electoral process itself. Faith in it has been undermined with political opinion divided as a direct result of the national election and its aftermath.

But I understand there is little worry much about with securely voting in Nevada County since the apolitical county elections office has things well under control.

Nevada County’s elections today have proven extremely accurate, efficient and secure, which may help qualm concerns about fairness besides allaying fears and questions that may have arisen about the integrity of the county’s overall electoral process as the nation’s has simultaneously eroded overall.

Mail-in ballots are always put through the mill in Nevada County because when votes are processed, they’re always professionally scrutinized. Mail-in ballots are checked over carefully to avoid any questions that may surface over people voting illegally. Routine safeguards are in place to prevent fraudulent voting, along with identifying other related questionable illegal voting activities, especially when finding the ballot envelope’s identifying bar code, for example.

Furthermore, as added protection, if either a ballot envelope mailed back in to the county’s elections office is missing a required signature or if the name handwritten on its outside doesn’t match any records on file in the elections database in the Rood Center, a voter gets notified and is informed on how to rectify the problem promptly.

If a problem can become resolved in time, the resulting verified vote will be tabulated. If it remains unremedied, the entire ballot will be disregarded with its votes never scanned. It’s illegal to vote twice, by the way.

Voting matters. After all, the vox populi ought to be heard, especially during election time. Voting’s a constitutional right, civic duty and improves California. The Nevada County Elections Office works hard to securely, accurately and expeditiously tally up all the votes in by 8 p.m. election night with results posted online.

To visit any convenient vote center nearest you and to find out available times for in-person voting or to know where drop off boxes are located at or for more information, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/elections

Use it to track local race real-time results as they continue unfolding election night, too. And to be emailed a ballot, just apply. All votes validly cast assuredly are legitimately tabulated.

Your vote counts. It’s how we start to solve problems, too.

David Briceno lives in Grass Valley.