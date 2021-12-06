David Briceno: Cyberattacks in today’s world

The phrase “to catch a thief” ought to take on special meaning in today’s digital environment. Ransomware attacks rank high in popularity among cybercriminals when considering that on average, 39 cyberattacks occur each second.

To understand how the typical highly lucrative ransomware attack works, look no further than Grass Valley government for an example.

Although the finer details remain sketchy, The Union’s news article on the local cyberattack may have been glossed over, perhaps forgotten or even ignored by readers. But the city of Grass Valley was attacked with one on June 29 this year (“Grass Valley victim of cyberattack, pays ransom,” online July 28).

Evidently, the city somehow managed to fork over a substantial undisclosed sum taken out of general funds to pay a ransom demanded by extortionists who held the city’s computer system(s) hostage. After payment, an encryption key was sent to “unlock” their “shut tight” system(s).

Nowadays, if computer savvy enough, the bad guys can cross international borders unimpeded, undetected and uncontrolled to successfully cyberattack multiple targets practically anywhere in the world.





Welcome to the 21st century.

Ransomware attacks are sabotaging digital extortion. Over 800,000 occurred last year. To help explain how they are, ransomware attackers fit a general description of what I label as the quickest chameleon ghosts, and may be summed up as follows:

The quickest: In initially entering a computer system, ransomware hackers must first affirm that their threats are credible by showing their presence and leaving quickly. Time’s of the essence. Seconds and minutes are critical when illegally breaking and entering digitally. Quick surreptitiousness secures anonymity and avoids prison.

City officials were caught off guard and forced into crisis decision-making mistakes under pressure. Private companies also experience intense pressure to pay ransoms quickly to get their computer systems back online. The city had no choice other than to capitulate during the hostage crisis that unfortunately ended up rewarding the ransomware hacker(s) substantially.

Chameleon ghosts: These potentially dangerous global cybercriminals resemble ghosts. They can appear and disappear at will almost anywhere online 24/7 if unimpeded. They can not only change appearance through deceptive disguises by blending in with pre-existing environments, like reptile chameleon lizards can do (or create fake websites), but also like ghosts they can appear maliciously, disappear suddenly, and vanish into an unknown only to reappear again capriciously. These chameleon ghosts strike to capture their prey of currency and data, then they’re gone. So, these sly international cybercriminals can probably best be described as among the quickest, most richly successful online chameleon ghosts of thievery today worldwide.

Nevertheless, had the city not paid the cyberattackers their amount demanded, certain essential key city functions could have continued being shut down (or remain partially crippled), possibly taking weeks to months to fix. Most cities can’t afford to wait long stretches without normal functioning infrastructures that service their city, so governments usually have little choice but to cave in and pay high ransoms for severe data breaches. Devastating cyberattacks are considered very serious business. The FBI thinks so, too. And they’re difficult problems to solve.

Technology creates its own problems. Government is nearly powerless to prevent digital attacks mainly because legislation traditionally lags behind technological innovation. The FBI’s slow response time also remains at issue.

Cyberattacks cost private-sector companies on average $25,000 yearly. Medium and small businesses lose out the most, with many unable to afford costly up-to-date software protection or cybersecurity. Hackers know it. Government should perhaps consider helping fight dangerous, debilitating and destructive malware through partial software funding for vulnerable businesses.

In retrospect, the city should be considered town heroes of sorts despite their capitulation. (Insurance covered city losses, city officials later specified.)

The hostage situation could have escalated into a much worse outcome for the city and residents alike. But in saving the city from serious hardship, the city’s experience shouldn’t be cause for celebration, but rather a wake-up call for Nevada County. After all, this is the 21st century.

David Briceno lives in Grass Valley.