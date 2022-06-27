David Briceno: Assault weapons need to be banned

No one needs to be reminded crime exists. It’s so prevalent. And no one feels much like shopping when it’s known there’s an armed man in your store shouting threats.

Then there’s your everyday, run-of-the-mill crime, and then there’s your crime utilizing an AK-47. It drastically alters the meaning of a violent crime.

Gun control? Improved registration?

Surely criminals will still continue to own guns illegally even though the government bans guns altogether. Surely the people hardest hit by stricter gun control measures aren’t those operating under criminal motives since guns can be obtained illegally. And sure, banning all weapons leaves people totally defenseless against criminals possessing firearms. Americans require protection against immediate harm.

The vast majority doesn’t feel so confidently set, safe and secure anymore. It helps explain why for every 100 residents there’s 120.5 guns owned in this country. Through possessing guns, the good guys can be stopping the bad guys. Yet even owning a handgun can be dangerous in itself, due to inability in practicing responsible gun safety. Gun ownership, nevertheless, still remains a necessary evil today.

However, AK-47s are an altogether different story in the hands of the bad guys. They’re a totally different breed of “gun.”

The AK-47 rifle was neither meant to be used for hunting the local deer indigenous to Alta Sierra, for example, nor for shooting down migrating geese flying over Nevada City for the family evening supper, nor even for target practice use, nor even for protecting residences for that matter.

They’re designed to kill people — multiple people — at one time. They’re manufactured to kill numerous enemies during wartime. AK-47s are meant to win battles. They’re weapons of war.

Contrary to whatever divisive politics media dishes out nowadays, in interpreting it, America isn’t officially in any self-declaring war. The Civil War ended.

Conspiracy theories mix fundamentalism, patriotism and hatred with suspicion, half-truths, even racism. So gullible fanatics certainly don’t need assault weapons in their hands. Potentially dangerous, unstable conspiracy-minded adherents don’t. And despite growing anti-government sentiment, the vengeful socially disaffected holding personal vendettas also definitely shouldn’t have access to them, either. Yet, emotional powder-keg situations abound. Tragedies will occur. That’s a given.

The AK-47 has extreme firepower. Even law enforcement is highly vulnerable to its proliferation. An AK-47 shooter can fire through bullet-proof vests worn by the police for their protection. The assault weapon can also penetrate windshields, doors, even walls. They easily rip through bodies.

In fact, its gunfire can mutilate bodies so far beyond recognition that a DNA test is required to identify the shot-up victim, which was necessary in identifying many of the dead bodies left in the aftermath of the May 24 mass killings at Uvalde, Texas, a state that now ranks fourth in the number of mass shootings in the country. In 2022, California ranks No. 1, by the way.

Congress needs to swiftly undertake better preventative measures against mass killings than June’s ineffectual efforts. Congress needs to legislatively outlaw the possession of personal assault weapons by opening some type of program up to the general public for turning their AK-47s in to the government for reimbursements. And after a reasonable grace period, violators who are found with one or more in their possession should be made to face penalties such as jail time, heavy fines, or both.

Although not a cure-all solution to the omnipresent gun issue, such an enforceable national buy-back program could at least help reduce today’s frequent slaughters of innocents.

Effective gun control policy measures won’t be forthcoming until Republican members of Congress quit aligning themselves with the myopic agendas propagated by the National Rifle Association, whose main interests primarily lay in hindering and blocking legislation aimed at, in effect, targeting gun violence.

Since congressional Republicans are firmly entrenched inside the political pocket of gun rights lobbyists, risky political suicide can ensue going up against the powerful NRA.

So Republicans don’t change. The organization won’t change. Thus, nothing will change. Gun violence will remain and it’ll only get worse. Besides, America’s gun culture has too many deep-seated roots for the right to own guns to become constitutionally overturned.

But AK-47s ought to go except for use by law enforcement, the armed services, and a few companies requiring the highest security. Congress needs to act expeditiously to shoot down assault weapons. It’s always better to be safer than sorrier in preventing massacres.

Contact Congress: Ban the AK-47.

David Briceno lives in Grass Valley.