David Adams: What’s behind the ‘End of Cash’ (and direct deposit)?

Unless forced to, I don’t wish to use “Direct Deposit” for payments I receive or make, because this necessarily involves a business registering with the Automated Clearinghouse (ACH) Network run by the private, unregulated organization NACHA (which has its own internal rulemaking process).

This appears to be the primary North American implementing body for the international campaign/conspiracy to eliminate use of cash from the world.

If you don’t know about this, briefly, it is nominally run by the G20 group of most powerful governments under the name Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (“financial inclusion” being an Orwellian newspeak camouflage term for taking away the option of using cash). Behind the scenes the campaign is driven by U.S. banking, credit card, and information technology corporations, using a variety of public-private lobbying groups with names like Better than Cash Alliance, Consultative Group to Assist the Poor, and Alliance for Financial Inclusion — but is primarily directed by informal and unaccountable “shadow clubs” of allied members of central banks and the most powerful governments that determine the international standard-setting of the IMF (International Money Fund) and World Bank.

The ultimate goals of this semi-secret movement are complete transparent digital representation of all financial transactions in the world, international databanks that will record biometric information on every newborn human being, and “world governance by international digital networks” that have the capability of a total surveillance of humanity. You can perhaps imagine for yourselves the reasons for these goals.

Continued use of cash and even checks works against their aims in a multitude of ways. Its transactions remain more or less anonymous, it does not require trusting that some other party or institution will stick to a promise, it helps us keep track of our spending and financial accounts, it is useful to have when there are breakdowns of the energy supply or mobile, online network (or if our financial accounts are suddenly blocked), it is easy for anyone to use and can be stored to help get through the next banking crisis, it is the cheapest payment system to use, and protects against the threat of negative interest rates in the banking system.

Certain countries have advanced farther than others in this cashless direction. In South Korea only 20% of transactions are cash-based, and their plan is remove all coins from circulation by 2020. In Sweden, 80% of transactions no longer require cash. Cash cannot be used on buses or trains, and most bars and restaurants refuse it. Almost half of all Swedish banks don’t take deposits or give withdrawals. Mobile payment platforms are increasingly popular.

Elsewhere Apple Pay and Android Pay make cashless payments available to many, as does PayPal. Banks generally prefer cashlessness, since it mechanizes their processes, does not require branch banking, and ends the need to transport cash.

Fortunately, there is some blow back at the more local level in the U.S. to this end of cash campaign. So far the cities of Philadelphia and San Francisco, as well as the state of New Jersey have required all brick-and-mortar stores to accept cash payments.

However, this is not so much because they are aware of the international elite campaign to ban use of cash, but because they perceive credit/digital-only stores to discriminate against low-income persons and the young in general.

David Adams, formerly taught at Sierra College and lives in Penn Valley.