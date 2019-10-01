David Adams: Let’s stop all ‘knee-jerk’ reactions to 5G

The Union’s editorial board wrote on Sept. 21 to “stop knee-jerk reactions to 5G.” We need to avoid both pro and con “knee-jerk” reactions. It is clear they have not done their homework on the science and legalities concerning this issue.

The Nation magazine published a ground-breaking investigative journalism article in the March 19 issue, “How Big Wireless Made Us Think That Cell Phones Are Safe: A Special Investigation: The disinformation campaign — and massive radiation increase — behind the 5G rollout.” It shows that the wireless industry has gone to much expense to cover up and obscure safety and health issues from the public, media and government for decades.

In fact, tens of thousands of scientific studies documenting serious adverse health effects of exposure to electromagnetic radiation have been published worldwide. The U.S. military has used such radiation (particularly 5G millimeter frequencies) as a weapon in the Middle East and elsewhere for “crowd dispersal.” I and other local citizens have previously sent information and references for many of these published scientific studies to local government officials as well as to The Union. Yet they don’t seem to have properly educated themselves. Now they are now trying to impose their opinions on the county. Despite statements from industry-captured agencies like the FCC and FDA, the evidence points clearly to this technology being unsafe.

Wireless telecoms still try to convince local governments that they cannot reject or regulate local wireless facility applications for health or environmental reasons because their “hands are tied” due to federal regulations of 1996 Telecommunications Act and recent “orders” issued by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

But a landmark August 10 unanimous decision against the FCC by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit overturned the March 2018 FCC Order that eliminated environmental, health, and historic-preservation criteria for local government review of 4G and 5G “small cell” antenna applications. This means that applications should be reviewed based on NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act, including CEQA in California) and NHPA (National Historical Preservation Act) criteria.

Here are some passages from that case:

“…The [FCC] Commission failed to justify its confidence that small cell deployments pose little to no cognizable religious, cultural, or environmental risk, particularly given the vast number of proposed deployments.”

“The FCC also failed to “adequately address possible harms of deregulation and benefits of environmental and historic-preservation review.”

“The GAO [Government Accountability Office] found in 2012 that the existing [FCC] health and safety regulations are dated and may not reflect current knowledge about the health and safety impacts of RF (radiofrequency) emissions. Because the [FCC] Order relies on these dated standards and stale scientific data . . . the Commission’s action is arbitrary and capricious and unlawful.”

“The Commission did not adequately address the harms of deregulation or justify its portrayal of those harms as negligible….The Commission did not satisfactorily consider the benefits of review….failed to address concerns that it was speeding densification without completing its investigation of . . . health effects of low-intensity radiofrequency radiation.”

From the text of the successful plaintiffs in the case:

“There is ample record evidence submitted in this proceeding of negative impacts from the widespread deployment of so-called “small” wireless facilities. This evidence…. includes references and electronic links to peer-reviewed scientific studies and letters from medical professionals. This documentation points to significant potential harm to the human body and brain functioning from RF radiation.”

“Growing evidence indicates that wireless radiation and the frequencies used in 5G can seriously impact wildlife. For example, research shows that 5G radiofrequency radiation could affect the capacity of bees and other insects to pollinate crops. Studies also indicate that this radiation can alter animal navigation, disturb honeybee colonies, damage trees, and impact other plants.”

“Published reviews on 5G, millimeter waves and wireless radiation have cataloged a host of harmful impacts, including … altered gene expression, faster cell growth, inflammatory and metabolic processes, damage to the eyes and cellular stress, memory problems, sperm damage, genetic damage, behavior issues, and brain damage.”

Another recent court decision by the California Supreme Court, April 4, T-Mobile v. San Francisco, affirmed that local governments have the authority to regulate utilities, such as wireless services and electric or water “smart meters.” Such local government bodies can restrict uses that would “incommode” the public use of roads. The court defined “incommode” to include “give inconvenience or distress or to disturb,” Including “generate noise, “cause negative health consequences,” and “create safety concerns.”

There are also additional lawsuits currently underway that will likely further limit the attempts of the FCC and wireless industry to force dangerous, dense 5G and 4G installations.

Faster, better quality internet and telecommunications technology can be safely and securely supplied through wired fiber-optic line connections, DSL and coaxial cable connections.

David Adams lives in Penn Valley.