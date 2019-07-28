Dave Glubetich: How unintended consequences affect home prices

California is in the midst of a housing crisis. And it’s not just a homeless issue. The working poor are being priced out of the housing market.

Many areas in California are unaffordable unless you are earning over $100,000 per year. Every aspect of our lives is affected — including the homeless. Their encampments are increasing in size and numbers, causing major health, crime and sanitary problems.

What is happening? Many will point out we don’t have enough affordable housing to meet growing needs, and we should build more low-cost homes the average person can afford. They say cast aside zoning requirements and build more boxes on top of boxes, like what is taking over the Dublin, California landscape.

But we need to take a long hard look at what is really going on. In other words, open your eyes. You’ll find the housing crisis is the results of unintended consequences. It’s really quite simple.

The unintended consequences are the results of California welcoming thousands and thousands of illegal aliens to our state and giving them generous benefits while being shielded by sanctuary policies. Why wouldn’t they come here?

We don’t even know how many illegals are in the U.S. or California. There are no recent statistics, however a report in 2016 estimated the number at 2.6 million. And you know what is happening now at our southern border, so the count is now significantly higher.

Everyone in California is affected. With housing it’s the principle of supply and demand. The more people that search for housing … the higher prices and rents will be pushed up. In my 30 plus years selling real estate, this principle was etched into my brain.

California’s population, Nevada County included, is growing too fast to keep up with housing demands. Yet we allow one million legal immigrants to enter the U.S. each year. About a half million more overstay their visas. And this year we expect another million, mostly from central America, to cross over our southern border. And they overwhelmingly head for sanctuary states and cities. So, we get more than our share.

Democrats say they’re OK with that. They welcome them and say President Trump is cruel and heartless for merely enforcing our laws. They want us to believe there is no crisis.

Are they crazy or just doing everything in their power to keep the president from achieving his promises and winning the Presidency in 2020? Really, it’s both.

It’s past time for common sense. Stop and think for a moment what the effects of millions of illegal residents has on housing. They have to live somewhere. Those not crashing with relatives will live in older, small apartments or two or three families will pool their resources to rent a house.

These new residents will essentially replace previous tenants in marginal neighborhoods who either end up homeless or upgrade to a better neighborhood. Because of this added pressure rents keep increasing for the elderly, and many young couples can’t afford to purchase a home. And of course, homeless communities keep increasing in size and problems, particularly in deep blue communities such as Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

A 2017 HUD report showed that California’s homeless population, in just one year, increased by 9% to a total of 134,000, which gives our state 25% of the nation’s homeless. And some estimates show that about 27 percent of homeless are illegals. Not all homeless are mentally impaired or drug addicts.

Of course, California pays the most for costs associated with illegal immigration. It is estimated to be around $23 billion. But there are other less obvious expenses too. Not long ago the California construction industry paid workers as much as $45 dollars an hour. But after illegal aliens began flooding the industry, wages have fallen by more than a half.

Yet the Democrat leadership is clueless. Don’t they realize their generosity is destroying our housing market and worsening the homeless problem? Hey, but they are getting a new supply of faithful voters.

The ever-expanding demand for more affordable housing will keep escalating until we stop illegal immigration and even reduce legal immigration. And maybe, finally figure out Democrats are not our friends.

Dave Glubetich lives in Penn Valley.