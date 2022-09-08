Dave Glubetich: Examining one political issue tells us everything

There is a lot more going on with the southern border dilemma than you might imagine. Many questions persist: Why is it only a Republican issue? Why hasn’t President Joe Biden even visited the border? These questions are going unanswered.

Biden did appoint Vice President Kamala Harris as his border czar, to oversee the immigration issues on the southern border. But she has been a no-show. She made one brief appearance at the border and issued a statement, “don’t come,” but did nothing as another 2 million illegally entered our nation since her visit.

People from diverse nations throughout the world are entering illegally, breaking every law on the books. So far in just 2022, an estimated 200,000-plus migrants are crossing each month, and very few are stopped and sent packing. Yet the border crisis affects every aspect of American life…homelessness, crime, drug addictions, the rule of law, as well as over burdening state, city and school budgets.

Yet the Dems are silent in conversations about the border. The Democrat mayors of D.C., Chicago, and New York are outraged when busloads of illegal immigrants are dropped off on their doorsteps. Why? Doesn’t our porous border affect everyone. Do they really expect this to be only a border state problem?

Instead, Joe Biden and his Dem allies are attacking MAGA Republicans, saying they are a threat to our democracy. Yet while they spout off on “manufactured issues,” a real invasion of our nation is going on, right before our eyes.

“Why are they ignoring our border dilemma?” It’s a very simple question that has gone unanswered. Are they just “blind” to what is happening or is there perhaps a more ominous reason behind it? Silence says a lot without saying anything at all.

It wasn’t very long ago when Dems were tightly aligned with American unions. Although it’s still true, some of those relationships are a little shaky now. So they have established new partnerships. Ones they don’t want to openly talk about…with social media companies, mega corporations and major universities. Or to put it another way, the Dems are in the pockets of Big Tech.

Many large American-born corporations have grown and spread their wings throughout the world. They no longer consider themselves as American first companies but as worldwide conglomerates. The slogan “Make America Great Again” goes against their inner grain. They have little interest in borders, as they have nothing to do with bottom lines. They also wield a lot of influence over the Democrat Party, and we’re seeing more and more of it every day.

The vast majority of these mega-corporations fully support and defend the actions and beliefs of the Democrat Party. Not only in the boardrooms but in the chain of command.

It’s only natural to ask the question: Do these large U.S.-based international corporations benefit from closed borders? The answer is, no, they don’t. It’s open borders, however, that bring a new supply of cheap labor and less international criticism. Is this the reason the Dems are silent about border issues?

Perhaps the “greatest threat to our democracy” is mega-corporations that think they are too important, too powerful, and intellectually superior to take a back seat in American politics. Are they now pulling the strings of the Democratic party?

Dave Glubetich lives in Penn Valley