Dave Glubetich: Everything is all the Democrats’ fault

Something dark is happening inside the Democratic Party, as in recent days they have become completely unhinged (a definition describes unhinged as a man who has gone mad).

What is going on with President Joe Biden? His recent actions have been totally out of character. He was once known as a moderate Democrat. However, now he is unbending and completely supports radical leftist agendas. We have to ask, who is pulling the strings? There are many examples of this dark turn the Dems have taken.

First: What is happening on our southern border? Most Americans believe a nation should have borders and they should be enforced. Without admitting they are for open borders, Biden and his administration are doing everything possible to create a porous, open border. The end results potentially are large increases in criminals, terrorists, drugs, child smugglers, gang members and people who need extensive government assistance. It’s a clear disaster.

Does anyone question the costs? Tremendous economic pressure has been brought to our border states and towns. The costs are unsustainable. Many Dems have asked Biden to not drop Title 42. But to this date, he is completely ignoring members of his own party who are mostly affected by a porous border.

Connect the dots! The Dems are insistent that the Republicans are racist because they want to require some form — any form — of identification before casting a vote in our elections. As usual they say it’s racist. However, at the same time they are purposely allowing millions of potential voters to enter our country. Is there a connection? The Dems, of course, deny it.

Second: The left consistently flouts the word racist. It’s a vital part of their agenda, keeping Blacks and other minorities in tow. It has led to outrageous theories and actions, like teaching our children critical race theory, which labels whites systemically racist.

The United States has a long history of racial prejudice and actions. However, where we are today in America is something we should be proud of. We’ve come a long way, and we should build upon and celebrate our achievements and not stir the pot, bringing to life racial divisions and hatred.

Third: It has become obvious many on the left want to control the minds of our children, teaching things like “white kids are systemically racist,” you can be any sex you want, and biological boys should be able to compete in girl sporting events. I believe this this indoctrination is all part of a far-left move to bring our children into a new world which they are creating, far removed from traditional American values. It starts and ends with school boards, and now voters are taking a better look at the make-up of school boards. Schools are for educating, not indoctrination. We must keep it that way.

Fourth: Inflation is the worse we have experienced in the past 40 years. There is no way the Dems can ever get it under control. All their actions, as well as their want lists, contributes to it. Yet they are absolutely clueless. They blame Putin and China. Yet they spend money on anything and everything they think will endear their supporters.

In California, the Dem Legislature is considering another increase in the minimum wage — to $18 per hour — because inflation has already eaten the last increase. The effects of higher gasoline prices (and propane for many Nevada County residents) is one of the key elements that cause rising inflation. Shipping costs go up, and of course prices of good increase too. The Dems, however, don’t seem to get it. Spend, spend, spend! It appears to be the Dems plan to fight inflation and win the hearts of voters. It won’t work.

Fifth: Crime, including “smash and grabs,” is out of control. Here’s a question: When was the last time you heard a Republican say bail laws should be reduced or eliminated and criminals should have reduced sentences? Or as Gov. Gavin Newsom wants, close more prisons?

Statistics don’t lie, these are not safe times. We are in a very dark period, and most Americans know why and will remember in November.

Dave Glubetich lives in Penn Valley.