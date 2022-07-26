Daryl Grigsby: When is it enough?

Recent events have left me wondering — when will sexism, racism, misogyny, patriarchy, homophobia, lying, injustice, intolerance, corruption, violence and skullduggery be so much that we say, “Enough?“ We are currently tolerating conditions that are harmful to our collective health and common future.

African Americans are massacred while shopping, elementary school students while learning, gays and lesbians while dancing, Jewish people, Christians and Muslims while praying, co-workers while working; and yet the Supreme Court expands gun rights. There are more guns in our country than people, and millions of assault rifles circulate among the populations. People mindlessly misinterpret the Second Amendment, despite the ever-present massacres. Further, contrary to the hogwash about self-defense, there are more suicides, mostly by white men, than there are homicides. No other nation on earth has the pathetic record of gun ownership, homicides, suicides, massacres, as we do in America.

The Congressional Jan. 6 hearings reveal the harm inflicted by lies. After being repeatedly told by staff and supporters that claims of fraud were completely unfounded, former President Trump and people like Rudy Giuliani continued to spew lies about a stolen election. No evidence, push back by Republican secretaries of state, and over 60 lost lawsuits could not stop the train of lies. In a despicable abuse of power, he falsely claimed African American poll workers Shaye Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, were “hustlers“ who stole his votes in Fulton County. A former president, arguably the most powerful person in the world, used social media to demonize hardworking American citizens. Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger described the taunts, threats and venom he and his entire family endured after Trump accused him of ”not finding me 11,000 votes.“ Lying and violence are not new to America, for they were vigorously employed to destroy the progressive Reconstruction period following the Civil War.

The Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal is the inevitable result of Republican fraud, lying and cheating. When President Obama had 10 months remaining in his term, Republican leadership said the election was ‘too close’ to hold hearings for a Supreme Court appointment. A few years later, when President Trump had days left in his term, the Republicans rushed through the appointment of a right-wing ideologue. Apparently lying and hypocrisy are not moral issues for the alleged party of principle.

Regarding the Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife was frantically emailing White House staff on Jan. 6, supporting the Capitol attack. How can Justice Thomas be counted on to protect democracy? I submit he cannot.

Our local area is not immune to these trends. Locally, there are reported incidents of racist and homophobic comments, bullying and harassment of school students right here in Nevada County. Where does that come from? People are not born racists, it is something we learn. My question is, where do children learn that behavior, and, why is it allowed to continue?

And what of the Nevada City pride flags? They have been vandalized and removed, and those in support harassed with references that such flags dishonor veterans and the American flag. To me, honoring the flag is to live the values it represents. “With liberty, and justice…for all;“ such is our pledge, and such should be our commitment. I believe the pride flags express the meaning of the stars and stripes, liberty and justice for LGTBQ. The pride flags did not replace the American flag, they lived it. You could argue the American flag makes the pride flag possible.

All this to say, when will Republicans with integrity speak up? When will the white majority say, “This is too much?”

I am reading a two-volume biography of Adolph Hitler by Volker Ullrich. His rise, and that of the National Socialist Party, was fueled by lies, scapegoating and violence. Look closely and see those three are operative in our nation, employed by some whose view of America’s future is not in the collective best-interest.

In filmmaker Spike Lee’s film “School Daze,” progressive student leader Dap, played by Laurence Fishburne, is frustrated with the lack of attention his fellow students have for justice and Black liberation. The movie ends with Dap screaming, “Wake up!“ Such screaming is needed today.

Daryl Grigsby lives in Nevada City