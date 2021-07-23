Daryl Grigsby: Ignoring uncomfortable facts

Terry McLaughlin’s July 14 column, “CRT’s (Critical Race Theory) attempt to reframe our country’s founding,” reminds me of Gil Scot-Heron’s poem, “Jose Campos Torres.” He began that poem with the comment, “I said I wasn’t gonna write any more poems like this … I made a mistake.” He worried that poetic responses to injustice did not matter, did not further understanding, and did not lead to the justice he sought.

McLaughlin’s column reminds me of his poem because I often wonder, after I’ve responded to an editorial, what difference does it make? Is there any movement toward understanding or justice? Did all I do is make myself feel better, receive applauds from those who already agree, and generate online commenters who disagree?

McLaughlin’s column, however, moves me to respond. I won’t recite books or scholars, for as many as she quotes I can cite those who support critical race theory. Then all we have is the battle of the self-selected scholars.

I would, rather, recount my experiences as a Black man with eight decades of life in America. I love my country. It is all l know. It is where I was born. It is where my great-grandfather and his mother were freed from slavery in Kentucky in 1863. His father was the slave master, who of course, remained on the plantation while his son begged on the streets of Louisville.

I do not believe America is the greatest nation on Earth, that America is blessed by God to be better than other nations, or that America, like all of humanity, is not tainted with the cumulative deeds of less than perfect people.





Knowing the ugly parts of our history lead not to despair, but to renewed vigor to work for a better country.

I have no problem with critical race theory. From my perspective, it is intended to balance the sometimes blindly patriotic education we consider history.

I have met many white people who are shocked when I mention my last name is from the Col. Neilsen Grigsby plantation in Culpeper, Virginia. These are well-educated people with years of schooling who are unaware of a basic reality, that African-Americans were property with no name but the master’s.

Daryl Grigsby lives in Nevada City.