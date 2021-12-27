Daryl Grigsby: Catholic and pro-choice

There is perhaps, other than race, no issue in America as divisive as abortion. Recent state initiatives and court hearings have only exacerbated the divide.

My church, Catholicism, is opposed to abortion. I have been Catholic for 23 years and consider myself a member of the pilgrim church stumbling toward holiness and justice. I disagree with the church on this issue.

My main concern is that institutions dominated by men cannot fathom the context of women who face that difficult choice. I once heard that if men got pregnant, getting an abortion would be as easy as a trip to the ATM. Flippant, but a thought to consider. Further, it appears that often the anti-abortion movement employs shame and guilt against women.

I am also disturbed that some have used abortion as a political wedge. It is hard to believe that as recent as 30 years ago, Republican and Democrat attitudes toward abortion were similar.

At a webinar on “The Common Good,” sociologist Tricia Bruce shared her surveys on views and experiences with abortion. She found that Americans are not nearly as polarized as the political parties. In fact, many Americans hold nuanced and contradictory views on abortion.





Bruce noted that for many, abortion is above all, an intensely personal issue ill-suited for political sloganeering. Her research indicated that one-quarter of American women have a “personal experience” with abortion, meaning, they had one. Further, three quarters of Americans know someone who has had an abortion. Women who had an abortion described it the experience as “sad,” “hard” and “unsupported.”

I believe that until men bear a relatively equal burden for abortion, then women should have the right to choose. I also believe that until society is structured such that women have equal economic power, access to family leave, access to affordable child care, supportive educational and employment structures — then women should have the right to choose. Why is it that vocations dominated by women, elementary school teachers, social workers, nurses and others, are paid less than male-dominated positions?

How can men bear an equal burden on abortion? I’m not sure — but as long as men can be absent, uninvolved, distant, then those in favor of passing laws limiting abortion can treat the act from a safe distance — washing their hands in self-righteous glee in their work to “protect the unborn.” What if the father was mandated to be present through the entire process? What if, even in cases of rape or incest, the “father” was forced to participate — if necessary with police escort? Impractical? Probably, but there must be creative ways to have men share in the experience faced by one-quarter of American women. The sperm and egg bear equal responsibility.

I also cringe at the “abortion is murder“ line. I can make an argument that gun proliferation, inaccessible health care, the unequal distribution of wealth, unbridled capitalism, capital punishment, and U.S. foreign policy, are also murder.

My other problem with the “right to life” movement is that it appears their love for humans ends after the child has entered the world. There are major exceptions, as selfless people provide a wide range of services for women and children. However, often pro-lifers oppose gun control, support unnecessary U.S. invasions, oppose movements for Black equality and inclusion, and oppose LGBTQ rights to participate in life. Recently many pro-lifers shout “hands off my body” in opposition to vaccines and masks proven to protect our common health. Ironic.

Right now women are forced to choose between a child and a job, a child and a future, a child and food, a child and safety. I suggest we first work on creating a society where women are not faced with those choices. Health care, child care, maternity leave, equal pay are essential beginnings. I also suggest we craft laws and expectations that require the father to experience, as much as possible, the operation of abortion.

Once we have done that, then with open hearts and minds we can have honest discussions about whether a woman has the right to choose. We should get to work creating a society where abortion is an obsolete or unnecessary choice, not illegal.

Daryl Grigsby lives in Nevada City