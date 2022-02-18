Darrell Berkheimer: Young women getting sterilized

You would think that by age 80, I should not be too surprised or shocked by anything I read about our human species – especially our youngest generations.

But I was surprised to learn of a growing movement among our young women – in the late teens through early 30s – who are not only deciding they don’t want children, but are considering and requesting sterilization so they can’t have children.

It does not appear to be an organized movement, but thousands of women are discussing the issue on social media. One young woman drew 64,000 followers during the five months she reported on her three sterilization attempts, and final success in having her fallopian tubes cut.

Her decision was one of those cited in a January article in The Week magazine. Written by journalist Suzy Weiss, the article is a shorter version of her report that first appeared in Common Sense magazine, and again in the New York Post. I copied the Post article into my files.

For my generation, and the one that includes my daughter, sterilizations would have been unthinkable – except for the rare reports of such incidents in mental asylums.





But again, I should not be too surprised after writing about our declining birth rate as young folks delay getting married, delay having children, have fewer children, and in growing numbers are choosing to not partner with the opposite sex.

One fellow told me he has three adult sons sharing a house together, who have no apparent plans for marriage in the near future.

I noted last year that our U.S. birth rate dropped to 1.7 per woman. That report added that without immigrants, our U.S. population will be declining well before mid-century. And with this no-children and sterilization movement, the birth rate will drop even more.

Weiss says, “This psychological reversal didn’t just happen. It took place inside the hurricane of spiritual, cultural and environmental forces swirling around us.” She observes the messages coming from our young are clear: “Life is already exhausting enough. And the world is broken and burning.”

For many retirees here in Nevada County, this is our granddaughters’ generation. And now I’m wondering if my granddaughters have been thinking about not having any children. I’m not sure if they would tell me if I asked; and I’m not sure that I want to ask.

I’m also wondering how many of us retirees – if we were back in our 20s today – would have second thoughts about bringing our first child into this world.

It’s just not a good time when there’s the threat our U.S. will be torn apart by those attempting to create a totalitarian aristocracy. It already has become an oligarchy controlled by the wealthy and their corporations, and we’re experiencing a widening inequality gap as a result.

Many of our young adults have witnessed the struggles of their parents – juggling two careers while child-raising and paying on a big mortgage. And all too many have experienced the traumas of divorce, drug addiction and domestic abuse.

The economy numbers are stacked against them, too – especially here in California – with the housing shortage, high rentals and insufficient wages that provide for little more than meeting monthly expenses.

Weiss said San Francisco has more dogs than children. And I guess that’s not surprising. How many parents want to raise children in a high-rise apartment?

She noted the restrictive new abortion law in Texas has prompted one young woman to report: “I was going to wait until I was 30 to get the procedure done. But … I can’t take the risk of getting pregnant and not being able to abort.”

Recent anti-abortion laws also have prompted the closing of clinics that offered pre-natal, post-natal and mental health services to many young women.

Our young men are being affected as well, and they’re not having sex. Weiss reported “The number of young men (ages 18 to 30) who admit they have had no sex in the past year tripled between 2008 and 2018.”

The dire climate warnings are having an enormous effect, too. Weiss cites a new poll that reports “39% of Gen-Zers are hesitant to procreate for fear of the climate apocalypse.”

Tish Harrison Warren, an Anglican priest writing for the New York Times, said, “Our society should make it easier for women … to bear a child. How? With better wages, more-effective child support laws, government-subsidized child care, and workplaces that offer flexible hours and part-time jobs.”

I guess my concluding question is: Should we really be surprised that our youth are turning toward sterilization considering the world that we’re leaving to them?

But it need not be that way – especially if our millennials and Gen-Z generations become more active in pressuring for political reforms. They should have plenty of time to do so if they’re not having children.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon. His two “Essays” books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .