Darrell Berkheimer: When merry & happy prevail

Finding a new approach to writing about an annual holiday often is a difficult chore for columnists. It goes something like this:

Well, I could write about … No, I did that just two years ago. Maybe I could … Nah, that’s too stale. Nobody wants to read that again.

But I’ve concluded that type of thinking is just plain wrong.

Readers do want to see and hear the same old cheery messages of years past. We all enjoy rehearing the poem “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” And there still is no better holiday reading than “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” – the editorial that appeared in a New York newspaper 224 years ago.

Also, I definitely refute that there is a war on Christmas – despite some troublemakers trying to make our holiday greetings a divisive wedge issue. They are the ones lacking the spirit of good cheer that’s imbedded in both Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas greetings.





This is the jolly time of year when smiles, cheery wishes and giving prevail. And I think many of us might use both Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas greetings throughout this season.

But I do think that Happy Holidays is a bit more applicable because of the wide variety of year-end celebrations, even though most of them are related to Christmas.

In my research efforts to find different approaches to this festival season, I learned how widespread the traditions are throughout Central and South America, and even in the United Kingdom.

For instance, I learned that Christmas Posadas are quite popular in Mexico, Guatemala and part of our southwest United States. During the nine days before Christmas, small processions of children and adults dressed as Mary and Joseph act as “pilgrims” in search of lodging while on the way to Bethlehem.

Different neighborhoods serve as host for a party each night. The pilgrims sing a song asking for shelter, and the hosts open the door to offer punch, cookies and other specialty foods.

Street parties during the week before Christmas are typical throughout Hispanic countries. In Venezuela, however, participants go rolling to the good times on skates as they gather in plazas and closed road sections.

One unique celebration occurs at Oaxaca, Mexico, in the city’s main square. It’s a century-old festival named Noche de Rabanos — the Radish Night. To prepare for it, local artists carve and arrange radishes into human figures and elaborate nativity scenes. Traditional music, dancing and food accompany the celebration, including the pinata filled with treats for the children.

Who would have thought, radishes?

Another tradition that spread to various countries from Rome and Spain is La Misa del Gallo, or the Rooster’s Mass. It’s celebrated at midnight on Christmas Eve to mark the birth of baby Jesus. It’s considered one of the more important celebrations throughout the Hispanic world, including the Philippines, and usually is conducted at the crack of dawn.

One source explained the practice was popularized in Mexico to allow rural families to celebrate Mass and then have time to return to their farm work.

In the United Kingdom, Christmas ends with Boxing Day, usually celebrated on Dec. 26. On that day, Christmas boxes are given to postal and other service workers.

The source for that item noted the holiday has been around since the 1600s, when churches would put out boxes to be filled with donations for the poor. And servants, who usually got the day after Christmas to spend with their own families, were often given a box of food and gifts to take home.

More recently, Boxing Day apparently has developed into an after-Christmas shopping frenzy similar to our pre-Christmas Black Friday.

A lesser-known year-end holiday is celebrated between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 by African Americans. Patterned after African harvest festivals, it was first celebrated in 1966 by its founder, Maulana Karenga, who took its name from the Swahili phrase matunda ya kwanza, meaning “first fruits.”

Each day is dedicated to one of seven principles – unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. An additional “a” was added to the name of the celebration so seven children could each represent a letter for one of the seven principles.

The home is decorated with objects tied to African traditions, and a kinara – a seven-branched candelabra — on which one candle is lit each night to represent the seven principles.

Another year-end celebration, Ano Viejo, is popular in South American countries. I suppose it could be equated to our New Year’s Eve events. To prepare for it, people make life-size dolls from cardboard, sawdust and cloth to be burned at midnight on Dec. 31.

The dolls, representing the bad times of the past year, are symbolically burned in hopes of starting the new year with a clean slate. And it’s an opportunity to create dolls that depict famous people who the celebrants disagreed with during the previous year.

But as I read and write about each of these events, the one standard that is evident throughout is the merriment and good cheer that emanates from those who participate. So Happy Holidays is a catch-all greeting for sharing a smile and joyful wish for whatever is being celebrated.

For me, this year marks a 30-year tradition of mailing dozens of holiday greetings to let friends and acquaintances know that I’m thinking of them, and care about them.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has eight books available through Amazon. His sixth, “Essays from The Golden Throne,” includes 60 columns published by The Union, plus a dozen western travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com