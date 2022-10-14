Darrell Berkheimer: When drunk drivers kill parents

Have you heard about Bentley’s Law?

I learned about Bentley’s Law from a story in PEOPLE magazine.

Bentley, at 5 years old, would ask his Grandma Cecilia over and over, “Do you think they’re still dead?”

He was asking about his parents who were killed, along with a baby brother, 4 months old, by a drunk driver.

Bentley, now 6, and another brother Mason, 4, are being raised by their Grandma Cecilia Williams, and her husband Shawn, in Bonne Terre, MO.

Cecilia talks about the pain experienced by the little things noticed during each day that remind her of her son’s traffic death.

That pain is all too common, according to statistics cited by PEOPLE. In 2020, a total of “11,654 people were killed in DUI crashes in the U.S. – that’s one person every 45 minutes – leaving thousands of children without a parent.”

When asked about her grandsons, Cecilia said, “We think they’re doing okay. But then there are the hard moments. We all have a hard time every day.”

But the anger and anguish she feels – together with so many others who have experienced family DUI deaths – has prompted her to seek legal action through the creation of Bentley’s Law.

She told PEOPLE, “I talked to so many people who’d say the same thing: The person that killed their family member didn’t go to jail. … They would spend zero time, and they’d just get probation.”

She explained Bentley’s Law is a proposal that would force DUI offenders to pay child support for children left behind when a parent is killed in a drunk-driving crash.

And her push for Bentley’s Law is gaining traction.

In the months after the crash, she reported making calls and sending emails to legislators around the country during breaks between homeschooling her grandkids.

Then Tennessee passed a bill modeled on her ideas. And one internet story noted more than 20 other states have introduced similar legislation. But I have not found any article reporting that California is one of them.

I see Bentley’s Law as a great idea.

We know that incarceration is not a solution. It only temporarily removes the offender from open circulation in society while creating perhaps months to years of prisoner expense for taxpayers.

More can be accomplished by sentencing offenders to several years of addiction and/or mental health therapy – to treat and monitor the problem. Meanwhile, a DUI offender can be available to work – and be required by the court to make support payments for children who lost a parent in the crash.

Those payments would serve as a constant reminder of potential DUI results, and perhaps trigger continual remorse for the offender, as well as drinking in moderation, if not abstinence.

The support payments also would provide remaining family members with some basis for forgiveness. And perhaps even instill a bit of a parental-type pride in an offender who sees the support payments helping a child grow and experience some of the successes of life.

In summary, Bentley’s Law offers the possibility of providing an array of good results from a terrible action in the past.

In contrast, what good does incarceration offer?

Bentley’s Law warrants broad consideration and appropriate action in every state.

Immigrants wanted

After writing my commentary published two weeks ago on how badly the U.S. needs many of the immigrants at our borders, I noticed three Bloomberg News stories telling how much Canada relies on immigrants for its economic growth.

All three articles emphasize that Canada needs immigrants to grow its workforce. The one story adds that immigration “has been one of the main drivers of the Canadian economy, and accounts for almost all of the nation’s employment growth.”

Another reports Canada is “out of workers (and) is throwing its doors open to migrants” because “businesses say they can’t find workers for tough, rural jobs.”

The third, however, explains that Canada’s “open-door” policy will become “more tactical in choosing permanent residents in 2023, giving preference to specific skills” for its “labor-starved regions,” according to Immigration Minister Sean Fraser.

That story adds that Canada plans to “handpick newcomers for hard-to-fill jobs.”

Obviously, our neighbor to the north realizes how important immigrants are to its economy, and is taking appropriate actions to send them where needed most.

And just as obviously, the U.S. is well overdue to take a cue from Canada on the need to provide better, more appropriate guidelines for processing immigrants.

Congress members: Please take note!

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon. His two Essays books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .