Darrell Berkheimer: Travelers tell remote working plans

In these days of increasing desires to live and work remotely, accentuated by the global virus pandemic, I have a few stories and ideas to share.

Mary and I returned to Montana this year on a trip to visit friends. The trip was delayed for two years — first by her knee replacement and then by the pandemic.

One of the friends we definitely wanted to see, perhaps for the last time, is returning to the Gettysburg area of Pennsylvania. She spent the past 29 years living in her idea of paradise: the 55-acre Little Blackfoot River Ranch about 30 miles from Helena, Montana’s capital city. It’s along a section of gravel road adjacent to Helena National Forest.

Now at 83, and about to turn 84 in September, she realizes she no longer can maintain the ranchette to her satisfaction, even with some annual maintenance visits by her children and friends each summer and fall.

She found her paradise 30 years ago, after she sold a small RV park and riding stables next to Gettysburg Battlefield. She has many stories to tell about her experiences back then and in Montana, and I have been encouraging her to write memoirs after she’s settled back in Pennsylvania.





She also is an artist, having sold numerous oil paintings out of the little Avon Café, nine miles west of Elliston. The food and pies there draw many locals, as well as others who drive over MacDonald Pass from Helena.

A judge on vacation bought one of her paintings and then returned to buy another during a second trip.

We spent two nights nearby in the little Last Chance Motel at the village of Elliston off Route 12 west of Helena. There I met a fellow named Rob who is buying a ranchette just up the road from our friend. He said the sellers are a couple who also are in their 80s.

Rob spent most of the past 20 years working for a plumbing company at Bozeman, home of Montana State University. He writes bids to submit for the company’s major projects.

His drive to the office will be a minimum of two and a half hours. But Rob said the pandemic revealed he only needs to go to the office about two days per week.

He’ll be spending most of his time in his outdoors paradise, he said. He added that his son and daughter, now married, will be visiting frequently.

And for others who love outdoors activities and nature, now looking for small cities or towns from where they can work remotely, this trip has added a few Rocky Mountains suggestions to my list.

At the top of my old list was the small city of Hamilton,population about 5,000, in the Bitterroot Valley an hour south of Missoula, home to the University of Montana.

But the prices of properties in that area have shot up as much as 45% during the past year, perhaps partly because of the nearby filming of the Yellowstone television series. We visited with friends 17 miles south of there at the town of Darby.

Mary’s former physical therapist, Craig Balser, moved from Nevada County to Hamilton a few years ago. He and his wife, both physical therapists, now have clients in that area.

From there, I wanted to visit one of the few corners of the 48 states that I had not yet seen. It comprises the northern Idaho panhandle and northeast Washington.

That’s where I’ve added two more suggestions for towns that would offer some of the finest of outdoor living for remote workers: Thompson Falls, Montana, and Sandpoint, Idaho. Both are quite scenic with the availability of many water activities.

Thompson Falls is adjacent to large flatwater sections of the Clark Fork River. Sandpoint, plus the smaller nearby communities of Ponderay and Kootenai, offer the finest of water activities from the northwest corner of huge Lake Pend Oreille.

During an afternoon cruise of the lake, I met a couple planning a move to that area from a suburb of Portland, Oregon. They plan to make the move after their high school children graduate. He said he expects to be working remotely.

From there, we will be visiting the small Washington cities of Newport, Colville, Republic, Okanogan, Twisp and Leavenworth. Perhaps I’ll have another tale to spin about those areas.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has eight books available through Amazon. His sixth, “Essays from The Golden Throne,” includes 60 columns published by The Union, plus a dozen western travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .