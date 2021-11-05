Darrell Berkheimer: Threats, false issues and toys

Many public servants and elected officials, who deserve our thanks for their service and the tasks that they tackle, are now having second thoughts about continuing such service.

Others, who previously considered applying for public service jobs, or perhaps running for office, may have decided the risks simply aren’t worth it.

And it’s all because many Republican leaders, minions of the Donald Trump cult, have used their rhetoric to spawn thug-like threats to public servants across the nation.

First it was some of our public health officials who were verbally attacked for their warnings and mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, some threats were directed at certain Congress members, and even the governor of Michigan.

Then physical violence and death threats were directed to election officials in many states.





Even school board members are being threatened – over another false issue that Critical Race Theory is being taught in our schools. Public school officials across the nation have stated repeatedly that CRT is taught in the universities only.

But the lies and false rhetoric are causing the threats because they are being believed by many who support the Republican Party.

And all of it must be attributed to the examples Donald Trump provided with his denigrating speeches that have prompted others to lose their inhibitions against aggression. He also has a history of paying for thug-type activities in New York City – detailed both by New York journalists and his former long-time attorney Michael Cohen.

A recent Reuters story identified more than 100 threats of death or violence made to U.S. election workers and officials as part of an unprecedented campaign of intimidation inspired by Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

But the threats being leveled at school board members are being triggered by falsehoods originating with Republican Party leaders. And I’m questioning just how low state and local GOP leaders are willing to go.

Some parents are claiming that they should have final control on what is taught in the schools “because they are our kids.”

That’s a false argument that needs to be ignored. Parents have the option of sending their children to private schools at their own expense if that is what they desire.

The purpose of a public school education is not to teach what parents want their kids to be taught. The purpose is to teach what society needs them to learn. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community.

PRESIDENTIAL PROMISES

Both our public schools’ civics curriculum and our national media are failures on informing the public about presidential promises.

Currently, the national media is reporting – daily – on President Joe Biden’s difficulties and failures in attempting to meet a number of those campaign promises. And I fault the media for not doing their work properly during the presidential campaigns.

This is an issue on which I have been waging a written crusade for decades.

In every campaign conducted by presidential and governor candidates, they make various promises about what they will accomplish if they are elected. But on many issues they are incapable of achieving those promises by themselves.

And the news media is guilty of failing to remind voters – often – that most of those promises can only be accomplished by Congress or the state legislature.

Just look at how much difficulty President Biden is having in getting his agenda, his promises, approved by Congress – even by members of his own party in the Senate.

The news media is guilty failing to emphasize – repeatedly – during the election campaigns that it is the Congress and the legislatures that control of the purse strings – and that the executive can’t accomplish much unless the lawmakers are willing to approve the expenditures.

Many voters appear to expect the president, or governor, to meet those promises. And that’s why I suspect our public school civics programs are failing to stress where the real control lies – and it’s not with the president or governor.

Voters need to give more attention to who they elect to Congress and the legislature. Yet I am sure there are too many who only vote in presidential and governor races – and still too many who fail to vote at all.

NEW TOY RUN

I think I can speak for nearly all local residents in saying we are quite happy that a local group of citizens has stepped forward to continue the annual Toy Run. It’s such an important event for the community, and especially the families and children who benefit.

On more than one occasion I have been standing or sitting at curbside watching the colorful parade of bikes, riders and toys.

So I commend Chelci Buehler, Ed Peevey, Eric Oliver and the others who will help them stage this year’s Dec. 11 event.

Thom Staser deserves a lot of credit for 29 years of ramrodding it. Now he can simply enjoy the fruits of what he has accomplished while others organize and direct the event. He deserves that.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has eight books available through Amazon. His sixth, “Essays from The Golden Throne,” includes 60 columns published by The Union, plus a dozen western travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com