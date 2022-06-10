Darrell Berkheimer: The root of U.S. dysfunction

Few folks, if any, will dispute that our country is saturated with divisiveness and antagonistic rhetoric that fosters political tribalism — even outright hatred in some factions of our society. The big questions are: How and why?

My management training and reading has taught me that attitudes, leadership tones, degrees of trust and on-the-job relationships are all established and passed down from the top.

In a corporation or company, it is top management — the CEO, board members and division managers — who establish the policies, enforced by their decisions and examples, that determine the trust and camaraderie that exists in the organization.

The situation is much the same in all other organizations. Top leadership sets the attitudes, tone and degree of trust.

For any organization to operate at its best, the equation includes civility, polite manners, simple respect and a willingness to listen to opposing views with an attempt to understand the sincerity behind them.

In contrast, a lack of trust between division managers and co-workers produces back-biting criticisms and cover-your-butt attitudes, wasting efforts that otherwise could have been productive.

That’s the divisiveness that can develop in any corporation, company or organization.

And this is how members of Congress continue to foster the animosities and divisiveness throughout our country. Both the trust and good examples that they should be providing simply are not there.

That situation is evident throughout both major political parties — from the top down, starting with both the Democrat and Republican national committees.

Both continually resort to fear tactics by telling us how much we all will suffer because of the bogeymen and witches in the other party. Citizens receive a daily stream of antagonistic rhetoric with nasty criticisms from both sides.

And the congressional leadership of both parties participate in those criticisms. I specifically refer to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer, the Democratic Party leaders of the House and Senate, as well as Republican minority leaders Kevin McCarthy in the House and Mitch McConnell in the Senate.

To put it bluntly, they need to pressure their party members to end the incivilities and lack of respect for the other party. It is their job to whip them into setting the proper examples.

The current deep-seeded animosities are much worse than ever before — at least throughout my 80 years of experience, including memories of comments by older relatives of earlier events.

I have memories of Congress members who displayed their graciousness and respect in working with those from across the aisle. Some developed deep friendships despite their differences in ideological views and opinions.

In recent times we’ve seen such examples as the cooperation and compromising efforts that occurred between Sens. John McCain, R-Arizona, and John Kerry, D-Massachusetts. An earlier example was the friendship that developed between Sens. Ted Kennedy, D-Massachusetts, and Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

And going back a couple more decades, we can cite the friendship that developed between President Ronald Reagan and Thomas “Tip” O’Neill, speaker of the House.

When we have a Congress that consists mostly of members who can seek compromises and display respect similar to the examples provided by those dynamic duos, then we can anticipate that much of today’s divisiveness will subside.

We must pressure our current Congress members to follow their examples.

Of course, we all share in the blame game when we allow either party to manipulate us with their political propaganda. It’s our obligation to recognize it as propaganda and eliminate it from our thoughts and actions.

And we have an obligation to vote for those who will provide the type of leadership qualities that we need — emulating that combination of civility, compromising spirit, considerate manners, trust and respect for all.

Until more than two-thirds of our Congress members display those attitudes and qualities, the dysfunction and divisiveness will continue. It is their job to establish the examples that we so desperately need.

It must come from the top down. And it can begin with smiles instead of glares.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon. His two “Essays” books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .